Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on
December 29, 2016 :
Damaged Property, 3901 IH 10
Mustangs’ Dallas tops All-Orange County team
New Year, plans for ex-commissioners
Gunstream puts aside taxing job
Alan Leon Barker, 78, Orange
Alan Leon Barker, 78, of Orange, passed away Saturday December 24, 2016 after a brief illness. He was born January 2, 1938 in
Mildred Maxine “Granny” Morgan, 97, Orange
Mildred Maxine “Granny” Morgan, 97, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 29, 2016, at her home surrounded by loved ones
Jack Joseph Melancon, 65, Hamshire
Jack Joseph Melancon, 65, of Hamshire, died December 27, 2016. He was born on December 11
Manuel Magdaleno, 78, Beaumont
Manuel Magdaleno, 78, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, December 27, 2016. He was born on August 9, 1938
Connie Frances Boykin, 53, Vidor
Connie Frances Boykin, 53, of Vidor died Saturday, December 24th, 2016 at her home surrounded by her family. A native of Cincinnati
Dora Lee Neild, 86, Beaumont
Dora Lee Neild, 86, of Beaumont, entered God’s kingdom on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at her residence while surrounded by her
Virginia G. Marshall, 64, Orange
Virginia G. Marshall, age 64, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016 in Orange, Texas. Virginia
Rain event on it’s way
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles is expecting a significant rain event Saturday through Monday. Two to four inches of
Breaking news – chemical exposure at area plant
Several ambulances and a medical helicopter were called to International Paper plant in Orange County. Orange County Emergency
Patricia Gail Collier, 62, Bridge City
Patricia Gail Collier, 62, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on December 22, 2016, at her home surrounded by her husband of 20
Mary S. Pendleton, 95, Orange
Mary S. Pendleton, passed into eternity on Saturday 24 December 2016, just 3 days after her 95th birthday. She is now reunited with
La,V (Ahistrom) Spector, Orange
Services for La,V (Ahlstrom) Spector will be December 28,2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will be
Sherlock Breaux in the Creaux’s Nest
CHANGE COMING IN COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Special thanks to public officials who will be leaving office January 1. The longest serving
KAZ’S KORNER
FIGURIN’ FILBERTS HAVING FIELD DAY THIS WEEK
The final week of the 16-game National Football League season is here and the media
KAZ’S FEARLESS FORECAST
Bowl Games This Week
Pinstripe Bowl—1 p.m. Today at New York City (ESPN)—Pittsburgh (8-4) over Northwestern (6-6).
Russell Athletic
RIGHT GIFT MAKES BIG DIFFERENCE
For The Record – Capt. Dickie Colburn
With few days remaining in what has been a challenging year for area trout fishermen
BC set to make water great again
For The Record – Dave Rogers
When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, the city of Bridge City is putting forth one for 2017
Nathaniel Lee Welch, 65, Orange
Nathaniel Lee Welch, 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 21, 2016.
A private memorial service will be held at a later
Curtis Donald Reeves, 88, of Silsbee
Curtis Donald Reeves, 88, of Silsbee, died Saturday, December 24, 2016. He was born on August 22, 1928, to Bennie Boyd Reeves and
Doris “Connie” Robinson, 90, Vidor
Doris “Connie” Robinson, 90, of Vidor died Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 in Vidor, TX. Doris was born in Beaumont, TX
