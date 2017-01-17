Down Life’s Highway By Roy Dunn
Just poor people, that’s all we were. My generation will be the last that witnessed the
On January 20, 2009, Barack Obama became the 44th president of the United States of America now eight years
Monthly Inspection Report For December 01/January 15
Orange County Health Inspector James Scales made the following inspections on area businesses for December 01, 2016-January 15
Orangefield Junior High School Honor Roll
3rd Six Weeks
5th Grade Highest Honors
Trevon Broussard, Logan Cheek, Major Copeland, Ava Dyer, Presley Faulkner, Syndi Hatchel
Orange Police Reports For January 13-16
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on
January 13-16:
Abandon Vehicle, Old 90 At Jenkins
Orange Police Reports For January 13-16
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on
Orange Police Reports For January 12, 2017
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on
Process Service, 14th & Park
Orange Police Reports For January 11, 2017
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on
Miscellaneous, 2000 Park Ave
Orange Police Reports For January 10, 2017
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on
Burglary, 3819 Meeks Dr
Suspicious
Cheap Trick rolled into Southwest Louisiana
Rick Neilson, at left, and Robin Zander, the guitarist and vocalist/guitarist for the legendary rock band Cheap Trick, respectively
LCJH art students earn ribbons and medal at Houston Art Show
For The Record- Staff Report
Students of Little Cypress Junior High art teacher, Donna Cole, recently won ribbons and a first place
BIG BASS BITE STARTING EARLY
For The Record- By Capt Dickie Colburn
As you would probably suspect, I receive a number of texts concerning fishing every
Orangefield Elementary Honor Roll
3rd Six Weeks 2016-2017
First Grade A Honor Roll – Madison Abrego, Jonathan Acosta, Jaxon Agerton, Millie Amy, Cole Bass
LCE grants from International Paper
From left, Director of Elementary Curriculum and Instruction Julia Dickerson, LCE Principal Kayla Casey, International Paper Mill
KAZ’S FEARLESS FORECAST
NFL Conference Championship Playoff Games This Week
NFC
GREEN BAY (12-6) over ATLANTA (12-5)—2:05 P.M. Sunday at Georgia Dome
KAZ’S KORNER
BOTH TEXAS TEAMS BOUNCED FROM NFL PLAYOFFS
For The Record – Joe Kazmar
There were a couple of surprising upsets in last
Waterfowl hunters head for the home stretch
Hunters willing to put in some extra time scouting have been able to locate late season birds.
For The Record- Capt
Cheap Trick still knows how to rock
(By Tommy Mann Jr.)
Cheap Trick rolled into Southwest Louisiana on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 for a performance at the Golden Nugget
Explaining A-F Accountability
Note: The Bridge City Independent School District submitted the following detailed information about the A-F ratings issued recently
Orange, Pinehurst honor state champions
For the Record – Dave Rogers
Tuesday was West Orange-Stark Mustang Varsity Football Team Day in the cities of Orange
Sarah Jefferson-Simon touched the lives of many
For The Record- Debby Schamber
There are many words to describe Sarah Jefferson-Simon. A few of them are caring, dedicated
