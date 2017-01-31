HISTORIC SUPER BOWL TO FEATURE LOCAL STAR
At one time Jefferson County had more pro football players than any other area in the U.S
Reliable Cleaners looks back to future
Rainbow Bridge repairs still not finished; E. Roundbunch Bridge repairs slated to kick off soon
Win would be ‘super’ for BC’s Bryant
Dallas, Morris lead WO-S signees
Former Orange County Detective Sentenced in HUD Fraud Scheme
Bobcats enjoy new track complex
Cutline: Orangefield graduate D.D. Stephenson stretches before an afternoon run at the new $1.2 million track complex at Orangefield
- January, 31
- Hometown Sports
- More
Stay safe this spring, keep that PFD handy
There is a model of PFD that will suit everyone and absolutely no reason not to wear one.
For The
For The
- January, 31
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
SET coaches salute McCarty, Theriot
Steve McCarty, left, and Randy Theriot, former head football coaches at West Orange-Stark and Orangefield, respectively, were
- January, 31
- Local Headlines
- More
LMC Artist Placed In Rodeo Art Show
Attached photo
Students first row from left, are Olivia Keltz, Chloe Garrett, Meredith LeBoeuf, Kallie McNabb and Maggie Burch
Students first row from left, are Olivia Keltz, Chloe Garrett, Meredith LeBoeuf, Kallie McNabb and Maggie Burch
BCMS 7th grade boys complete and undefeated season!
Standing (L-R) Dorian Pruitt, Coach Terry Meyer, Ethan Oceguera, Deegan King, JT Fielder, Mark Jones
Kneeling (L-R) Cale Newsom
Kindergarten getting ready for Mardi Gras
Mrs. Susan Thompson’s Kindergarten class from St. Mary Catholic School were busy making decorations for Catholic School Week. Under
KAZ’S KORNER
SB 51 FEATURES HIGHEST SCORING TEAM VS. STINGIEST TEAM
For The Record- Joe Kazmar
I’m hoping that Sunday’s Super Bowl is not
- January, 31
- Kaz's Korner: Joe Kazmar-Sports
- More
7th grade girls district champs!
Pictured attached:
Top Row (Left to Right): Hannah Murchison, Hillary Bower, Lauren Richter, Bridget Brown, Kember Ess, Leah
Top Row (Left to Right): Hannah Murchison, Hillary Bower, Lauren Richter, Bridget Brown, Kember Ess, Leah
Orange Stark Middle School Schedule
Orange – Stark Middle School
Boys & Girls Track
2017
February 23rd @ Mauriceville (Boys)
@ West Orange-Stark (Girls
Boys & Girls Track
2017
February 23rd @ Mauriceville (Boys)
@ West Orange-Stark (Girls
The photo credit: K.P. Expressions Photography: actress: from left to right: Jennifer Foreman, Ruthanne Cassidy, and Shauna
- January, 31
- Go Places Do Things
- More
LARGER TROUT AND LESS WATER
For The Record -For The Record- By Capt Dickie Colburn
How can you be absolutely sure it’s the first day of the High School
- January, 31
- Local Fishing: Capt. Dickie Colburn
- More
22nd Annual Community Trash-Off Announced for Orange County Register a team today and help beautify the Orange community!
For The Record- Staff Report
(ORANGE, TX) It’s Trash-Off time once again! The 22nd annual Community Trash-Off is
- January, 31
- Go Places Do Things
- More
SETCA honors area coaches
Steve McCarty and Randy Theriot, former head football coaches at West Orange-Stark and Orangefield, respectively, were inducted into
- January, 29
- Local Headlines, Sports & Outdoors
- More
From The Creaux’s Nest
BRYANT IN SUPER BOWL LI NEAR HOME
It’s great that after a long, successful career Bridge City, native Matt Bryant will have a chance
It’s great that after a long, successful career Bridge City, native Matt Bryant will have a chance
- January, 24
- Local Headlines
- More
Texas duckhunters prepare for final weekend
For The Record- Capt Chuck Uzzle
For all those hunters who have spent the last couple of months waking early,
fighting the
- January, 24
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
KAZ’S KORNER
DID TEXAS TEAMS INFLUENCE SUPER BOWL PARTICIPANTS?
For The Record – Joe Kazmar
Sunday’s two lop-sided conference championship
- January, 24
- Kaz's Korner: Joe Kazmar-Sports
- More
YOU HAVE TO GO TO KNOW
For The Record- By Capt Dickie Colburn
Even before we reached East Pass it was obvious that Mother Nature would unfortunately
- January, 24
- Local Fishing: Capt. Dickie Colburn
- More
OrangeField High School Honor Roll
3rd Six Weeks
9th Grade Highest Honors
Peyton Beebe, Brayden Berry, Jordan Brown, Shayla Cormier, Peyton Decker, Liam Downs, McClane
9th Grade Highest Honors
Peyton Beebe, Brayden Berry, Jordan Brown, Shayla Cormier, Peyton Decker, Liam Downs, McClane
- January, 24
- Local School News
- More
On Monday, 12/23/2017 at 12:23 P.M. Officer J. Trussell of the Pinehurst Police Department responded to Sussex Manor Apartments
- January, 24
- Orange County News
- More
Entertainment for the week
Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.
Orange County-based music group The Fanatics return to the local scene following an all-too-lengthy hiatus
Orange County-based music group The Fanatics return to the local scene following an all-too-lengthy hiatus
- January, 24
- Go Places Do Things
- More