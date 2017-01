Explaining A-F Accountability Note: The Bridge City Independent School District submitted the following detailed information about the A-F ratings issued recently

Orange, Pinehurst honor state champions

For the Record – Dave Rogers

Tuesday was West Orange-Stark Mustang Varsity Football Team Day in the cities of Orange

Sarah Jefferson-Simon touched the lives of many

For The Record- Debby Schamber

There are many words to describe Sarah Jefferson-Simon. A few of them are caring, dedicated

From The Creaux’s Nest CLEMSON NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

What a game. The lead changed three times in the last five minutes. Each time the fans cheered, sure

COLD FRONT MAY DO THE TRICK

For The Record- Capt Dickie Colburn

I canceled or postponed a ton of trips in 2016 due to the flooding and some pretty tough

ORANGEFIELD HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT OF THE MONTH Bridge City, Texas, January 10, 2017 – The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the January Student of the

BRIDGE CITY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT OF THE MONTH Pictured Left to Right: Principal Elisha Bell, Counselor Crissa Bonnin, Grandmother Vickie Frederick, Dad Tony Lute, Kayleigh Lute

Bridge City Middle School 3rd Six Weeks Honor Roll

All A’s

6th Justin Abate, Brandon Barbosa, Jimsharon Bearden, Anthony Bellanger, Ryker Berry, Cale Breaux, Walker Britten

I-10 in Vidor closed due to 18 wheeler accident ORANGE COUNTY — 3:15pm TRAFFIC UPDATE: Eastbound lanes in Beaumont are still closed. Two Westbound lanes are back open in Rose City

KAZ’S FEARLESS FORECAST For The Record- Joe Kazmar

NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games This Weekend NFC

GREEN BAY (11-6) over DALLAS (13-3), 3:40 p.m. Sunday

KAZ’S KORNER KAZ’S KORNER

ALL 4 HOME TEAMS WIN BIG IN NFL WILD CARD ROUND

For The Record- Joe Kazmar

The home field proved to be a big advantage

Hospital backers consider county’s options

By Dave Rogers

For The Record

A hospital solution for Orange County is in the works, say members of a group of civic leaders

WO-S grad rolls with Crimson Tide

For The Record- Dave Rogers

Deionte Thompson just missed out on back-to-back state high school championships with the West

Sky’s the limit for OF vaulter

By Dave Rogers

For The Record

To say that Brooklyn Goldsmith has lofty goals is putting it mildly.

But what else would you

Orange Police Reports For December 30- January 2 Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

December 31- January 2, 2017:

WEAPONS OFFENSE, 1600

Oklahoma offers up prime waterfowl opportunity Brock Carter, Bryce Carey, Chance Lemoine, Hunter Uzzle, Jonah Lemoine and Joli enjoy some fantastic goose hunts in Oklahoma

KAZ’S KORNER KUBIAK’S PARTING GIFT SHOULD HELP TEXANS SATURDAY

For The Record- Joe Kazmar

When the Denver Broncos defeated the Oakland Raiders

Entertainment for the week Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Rock ‘n roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis will perform at 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, inside the Grand Event Center

DIRTY WATER NOT A PROBLEM

For The Record- Capt Dickie Colburn

The wind was blowing a little harder than we would have liked and the rain that was

Police Reports For December 29,2016 Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

December 29, 2016 :

Damaged Property, 3901 IH 10