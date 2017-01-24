From The Creaux’s Nest BRYANT IN SUPER BOWL LI NEAR HOME

It’s great that after a long, successful career Bridge City, native Matt Bryant will have a chance

Texas duckhunters prepare for final weekend

For The Record- Capt Chuck Uzzle

For all those hunters who have spent the last couple of months waking early,

fighting the

KAZ’S KORNER

DID TEXAS TEAMS INFLUENCE SUPER BOWL PARTICIPANTS?

For The Record – Joe Kazmar

Sunday’s two lop-sided conference championship

YOU HAVE TO GO TO KNOW

For The Record- By Capt Dickie Colburn

Even before we reached East Pass it was obvious that Mother Nature would unfortunately

OrangeField High School Honor Roll 3rd Six Weeks

9th Grade Highest Honors

Peyton Beebe, Brayden Berry, Jordan Brown, Shayla Cormier, Peyton Decker, Liam Downs, McClane

Dreams made in little broad shack out back Down Life’s Highway By Roy Dunn

Just poor people, that’s all we were. My generation will be the last that witnessed the

From The Creaux’s Nest OBAMA SERVED US WELL

On January 20, 2009, Barack Obama became the 44th president of the United States of America now eight years

Retired trooper Harmon joins OCSO Retired trooper Harmon joins OCSO

By Dave Rogers

For The Record

Pardon Richard Howard if he seems a tad involved in his new job as

Monthly Inspection Report For December 01/January 15 Orange County Health Inspector James Scales made the following inspections on area businesses for December 01, 2016-January 15

Inauguration excites county’s GOP leader

By Dave Rogers

For The Record

Like Dorothy whisked away to Oz, Sheila Parks Faske is set to visit some legendary surroundings

Orangefield Junior High School Honor Roll 3rd Six Weeks

5th Grade Highest Honors

Trevon Broussard, Logan Cheek, Major Copeland, Ava Dyer, Presley Faulkner, Syndi Hatchel

Orange Police Reports For January 13-16 Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

January 13-16:

Abandon Vehicle, Old 90 At Jenkins

Orange Police Reports For January 13-16 Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

January 13-16:

Abandon Vehicle, Old 90 At Jenkins

Orange Police Reports For January 12, 2017 Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

January 12, 2017:

Process Service, 14th & Park

Orange Police Reports For January 11, 2017 Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

January 11, 2017:

Miscellaneous, 2000 Park Ave

Orange Police Reports For January 10, 2017 Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

January 10, 2017:

Burglary, 3819 Meeks Dr

Suspicious

Cheap Trick rolled into Southwest Louisiana Rick Neilson, at left, and Robin Zander, the guitarist and vocalist/guitarist for the legendary rock band Cheap Trick, respectively

LCJH art students earn ribbons and medal at Houston Art Show For The Record- Staff Report

Students of Little Cypress Junior High art teacher, Donna Cole, recently won ribbons and a first place

BIG BASS BITE STARTING EARLY

For The Record- By Capt Dickie Colburn

As you would probably suspect, I receive a number of texts concerning fishing every

Orangefield Elementary Honor Roll 3rd Six Weeks 2016-2017

First Grade A Honor Roll – Madison Abrego, Jonathan Acosta, Jaxon Agerton, Millie Amy, Cole Bass