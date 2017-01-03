Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on
December 31- January 2, 2017:
WEAPONS OFFENSE, 1600
Hospital backers consider county’s options
WO-S grad rolls with Crimson Tide
Stagner set for ‘People’s Court’
Oklahoma offers up prime waterfowl opportunity
Brock Carter, Bryce Carey, Chance Lemoine, Hunter Uzzle, Jonah Lemoine and Joli enjoy some fantastic goose hunts in Oklahoma
January, 3
Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
KAZ’S KORNER
KUBIAK’S PARTING GIFT SHOULD HELP TEXANS SATURDAY
For The Record- Joe Kazmar
When the Denver Broncos defeated the Oakland Raiders
January, 3
Kaz's Korner: Joe Kazmar-Sports
DIRTY WATER NOT A PROBLEM
For The Record- Capt Dickie Colburn
The wind was blowing a little harder than we would have liked and the rain that was
January, 3
Local Fishing: Capt. Dickie Colburn
Police Reports For December 29,2016
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on
December 29, 2016 :
Damaged Property, 3901 IH 10
December, 31
Police Beat
Mustangs’ Dallas tops All-Orange County team
By Dave Rogers
For The Record
Talk about some pressure.
Jack Dallas faced it by the ton and, like Taylor Swift, he shook it off
December, 30
For The Record
Rain event on it’s way
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles is expecting a significant rain event Saturday through Monday. Two to four inches of
December, 29
Local Headlines
Breaking news – chemical exposure at area plant
Several ambulances and a medical helicopter were called to International Paper plant in Orange County. Orange County Emergency
December, 29
Local Headlines
New Year, plans for ex-commissioners
By Dave Rogers
For The Record
No one ever said making governmental ends meet in the years after Hurricane Ike devastated Orange
December, 27
Local Headlines
Patricia Gail Collier, 62, Bridge City
Patricia Gail Collier, 62, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on December 22, 2016, at her home surrounded by her husband of 20
Mary S. Pendleton, 95, Orange
Mary S. Pendleton, passed into eternity on Saturday 24 December 2016, just 3 days after her 95th birthday. She is now reunited with
La,V (Ahistrom) Spector, Orange
Services for La,V (Ahlstrom) Spector will be December 28,2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will be
Life changes ahead in 2017
No excuses for these women
By Debby Schamber
For the Record
A New Year’s resolution is a promise a person makes for the new
December, 27
For The Record
Sherlock Breaux in the Creaux’s Nest
CHANGE COMING IN COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Special thanks to public officials who will be leaving office January 1. The longest serving
December, 27
Sherlock Breaux in the Creaux's Nest
KAZ’S KORNER
FIGURIN’ FILBERTS HAVING FIELD DAY THIS WEEK
The final week of the 16-game National Football League season is here and the media
December, 27
Kaz's Korner: Joe Kazmar-Sports
KAZ’S FEARLESS FORECAST
Bowl Games This Week
Pinstripe Bowl—1 p.m. Today at New York City (ESPN)—Pittsburgh (8-4) over Northwestern (6-6).
Russell Athletic
December, 27
Kaz's Korner: Joe Kazmar-Sports
RIGHT GIFT MAKES BIG DIFFERENCE
For The Record – Capt. Dickie Colburn
With few days remaining in what has been a challenging year for area trout fishermen
December, 27
Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
Gunstream puts aside taxing job
By Dave Rogers
For The Record
Somebody’s garden is about to get a lot of attention.
Lynda Gunstream, Orange County tax
December, 27
Orange County News
Resolved: To have a better 2017
For The Record – By Dave Rogers
No, Cornel Thompson did not resolve that the West Orange-Stark Mustangs would score a
December, 27
Local Headlines
BC set to make water great again
For The Record – Dave Rogers
When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, the city of Bridge City is putting forth one for 2017
December, 27
Orange County News
Nathaniel Lee Welch, 65, Orange
Nathaniel Lee Welch, 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 21, 2016.
A private memorial service will be held at a later
