BRYANT IN SUPER BOWL LI NEAR HOME
It’s great that after a long, successful career Bridge City, native Matt Bryant will have a chance
County taps ‘rainy day fund’ for $3.2M
BC “icon” retires after 42 years
Texas duckhunters prepare for final weekend
For The Record- Capt Chuck Uzzle
For all those hunters who have spent the last couple of months waking early,
fighting the
- January, 24
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
KAZ’S KORNER
DID TEXAS TEAMS INFLUENCE SUPER BOWL PARTICIPANTS?
For The Record – Joe Kazmar
Sunday’s two lop-sided conference championship
- January, 24
- Kaz's Korner: Joe Kazmar-Sports
YOU HAVE TO GO TO KNOW
For The Record- By Capt Dickie Colburn
Even before we reached East Pass it was obvious that Mother Nature would unfortunately
- January, 24
- Local Fishing: Capt. Dickie Colburn
OrangeField High School Honor Roll
3rd Six Weeks
9th Grade Highest Honors
Peyton Beebe, Brayden Berry, Jordan Brown, Shayla Cormier, Peyton Decker, Liam Downs, McClane
- January, 24
- Local School News
Dreams made in little broad shack out back
Down Life’s Highway By Roy Dunn
Just poor people, that’s all we were. My generation will be the last that witnessed the
- January, 17
- Down Life's Highway: Roy Dunn
From The Creaux’s Nest
OBAMA SERVED US WELL
On January 20, 2009, Barack Obama became the 44th president of the United States of America now eight years
- January, 17
- Sherlock Breaux in the Creaux's Nest
Retired trooper Harmon joins OCSO
Retired trooper Harmon joins OCSO
By Dave Rogers
For The Record
Pardon Richard Howard if he seems a tad involved in his new job as
Monthly Inspection Report For December 01/January 15
Orange County Health Inspector James Scales made the following inspections on area businesses for December 01, 2016-January 15
- January, 17
- Restaurant Scores
Inauguration excites county’s GOP leader
By Dave Rogers
For The Record
Like Dorothy whisked away to Oz, Sheila Parks Faske is set to visit some legendary surroundings
Orangefield Junior High School Honor Roll
3rd Six Weeks
5th Grade Highest Honors
Trevon Broussard, Logan Cheek, Major Copeland, Ava Dyer, Presley Faulkner, Syndi Hatchel
Orange Police Reports For January 13-16
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on
January 13-16:
Abandon Vehicle, Old 90 At Jenkins
Orange Police Reports For January 12, 2017
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on
January 12, 2017:
Process Service, 14th & Park
Orange Police Reports For January 11, 2017
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on
January 11, 2017:
Miscellaneous, 2000 Park Ave
Orange Police Reports For January 10, 2017
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on
January 10, 2017:
Burglary, 3819 Meeks Dr
Suspicious
Cheap Trick rolled into Southwest Louisiana
Rick Neilson, at left, and Robin Zander, the guitarist and vocalist/guitarist for the legendary rock band Cheap Trick, respectively
LCJH art students earn ribbons and medal at Houston Art Show
For The Record- Staff Report
Students of Little Cypress Junior High art teacher, Donna Cole, recently won ribbons and a first place
BIG BASS BITE STARTING EARLY
For The Record- By Capt Dickie Colburn
As you would probably suspect, I receive a number of texts concerning fishing every
- January, 17
- Local Fishing: Capt. Dickie Colburn
Orangefield Elementary Honor Roll
3rd Six Weeks 2016-2017
First Grade A Honor Roll – Madison Abrego, Jonathan Acosta, Jaxon Agerton, Millie Amy, Cole Bass
LCE grants from International Paper
From left, Director of Elementary Curriculum and Instruction Julia Dickerson, LCE Principal Kayla Casey, International Paper Mill