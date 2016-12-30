Police Reports For December 29,2016 Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

December 29, 2016 :

Damaged Property, 3901 IH 10

Alan Leon Barker, 78, Orange Alan Leon Barker, 78, of Orange, passed away Saturday December 24, 2016 after a brief illness. He was born January 2, 1938 in

Mildred Maxine “Granny” Morgan, 97, Orange Mildred Maxine “Granny” Morgan, 97, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 29, 2016, at her home surrounded by loved ones

Jack Joseph Melancon, 65, Hamshire Jack Joseph Melancon, 65, of Hamshire

Manuel Magdaleno, 78, Beaumont Manuel Magdaleno, 78, of Beaumont

Connie Frances Boykin, 53, Vidor Connie Frances Boykin, 53, of Vidor died Saturday, December 24th, 2016 at her home surrounded by her family. A native of Cincinnati

Dora Lee Neild, 86, Beaumont Dora Lee Neild, 86, of Beaumont, entered God’s kingdom on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at her residence while surrounded by her

Virginia G. Marshall, 64, Orange Virginia G. Marshall, 64, Orange

Rain event on it’s way The National Weather Service in Lake Charles is expecting a significant rain event Saturday through Monday. Two to four inches of

Breaking news – chemical exposure at area plant Several ambulances and a medical helicopter were called to International Paper plant in Orange County. Orange County Emergency

Patricia Gail Collier, 62, Bridge City Patricia Gail Collier, 62, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on December 22, 2016, at her home surrounded by her husband of 20

Mary S. Pendleton, 95, Orange Mary S. Pendleton, passed into eternity on Saturday 24 December 2016, just 3 days after her 95th birthday. She is now reunited with

La,V (Ahistrom) Spector, Orange Services for La,V (Ahlstrom) Spector will be December 28,2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will be

Sherlock Breaux in the Creaux’s Nest CHANGE COMING IN COUNTY GOVERNMENT

Special thanks to public officials who will be leaving office January 1. The longest serving

KAZ’S KORNER FIGURIN’ FILBERTS HAVING FIELD DAY THIS WEEK

The final week of the 16-game National Football League season is here and the media

KAZ’S FEARLESS FORECAST Bowl Games This Week

Pinstripe Bowl—1 p.m. Today at New York City (ESPN)—Pittsburgh (8-4) over Northwestern (6-6).

Russell Athletic

RIGHT GIFT MAKES BIG DIFFERENCE For The Record – Capt. Dickie Colburn

With few days remaining in what has been a challenging year for area trout fishermen

BC set to make water great again For The Record – Dave Rogers

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, the city of Bridge City is putting forth one for 2017

Nathaniel Lee Welch, 65, Orange Nathaniel Lee Welch, 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 21, 2016.

A private memorial service will be held at a later

Curtis Donald Reeves, 88, of Silsbee Curtis Donald Reeves, 88, of Silsbee, died Saturday, December 24, 2016. He was born on August 22, 1928, to Bennie Boyd Reeves and