By: Arlene Turkel

Sam Sichko, who graduated third in his class at Lutcher Stark High School in 1975, is honored as one of Worth Magazine’s Top 100 Attorneys in the nation in its December issue.

Worth Magazine selected Sichko as one of five Massachusetts attorneys who represent the estate planning needs of high net worth individuals for 2007. Its list focuses on attorneys specializing in trust and estates, philanthropy, elder care, matrimonial and other private practices areas.

After high school, Sichko graduated fifth in his class from the United States Naval Academy. He served as a Marine from 1979-1990, achieving the rank of major.

While in the Marines, he earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Later he received an LL.M. in taxation from Georgetown University.

The son of Marie Sichko and the late Bill Sichko of Orange, he lives in Boston and is a partner in the law firm of Bowditch & Dewey. The Worcester-based company, which has offices in Boston and Framingham, Mass., has clients in 33 states and several foreign countries. A partner in the firm’s estate, financial and tax planning practice, Sichko has over fifteen years’ experience in estate planning, estate administration, and probate and tax litigation.

Sam and his wife Medb are parents of Demetri, a junior at the University of Virginia at Arlington; and Stassja, a sophomore at Windsor