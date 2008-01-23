Bridge City Middle School Bits
PTA
In the Bridge City Middle School Library, P.T.A. volunteers have been working diligently updating the Accelerated Reader information posted in the books. New label information aligns with the new web-based AR quizzes. When this task is completed, students will readily have available the most up to date information on the book level, point value, and quiz number of all materials available in our library. These volunteers are making a monumental task possible. Sincere thanks to each volunteer.
Historical Recreation
On Sat., Jan. 12, several BCMS eighth graders began their research to prepare for this year’s Civil War reenactment. Lt. John Burleigh of the 3rd Texas Artillery held the first “School of the Soldier” for the newly formed BCMS infantry unit. The unit began learning battle formations, calls, maneuvers, and drills for the Civil War era soldier. Under the direct command of 8th grader Company Sgt. Bryson Banks, the unit includes these recruits.
Jesse Barrington Karl Cooley
Cameron Dishon Derick Thacker
Chance Lemoine Dillon Trahan
Ian Watson Jeffery Honeycutt
Travis Morris Cody Banken
Camerson Coulter Nick Festa
Nicole (Nick) Encalade (demonstrating the role of
women who
disguised themselves and fought in the war)
• Students of the week: Jan. 10
Bryson Banks 8th Grade
Favorite Subject Math
Favorite Teacher Coach Meyer
Interests/Hobbies Football, Baseball,
Basketball,
Track/Field, Play
station,
Computers
Goals for the future Get a Masters in
college
Tabatha Grimes 7th Grade
Favorite Subject English
Favorite Teacher Mrs. Howard
Interests/Hobbies Swimming
Goals for the future College and
becoming
a pediatric nurse
to help people.
Destiny Mann 6th Grade
Favorite Subject Math
Favorite Teacher Mrs. Howard
Interests/Hobbies Playing sports
Goals for the future Becoming a
veterinarian or
a pro basketball
player.
Students of the week: Jan. 17
8th Grade Adrian Morgan
Favorite Subject Science
Favorite Teacher Mrs. Raymer
Interests/Hobbies Watching T.V.
Goals for the future Becoming a neurologist
7th Grade Shayla Stankus
Favorite Subject History
Favorite Teacher Crystal Jones
Interests/Hobbies Church, dance, and
singing
Goals for the future Graduate
6th Grade Johnathon Green
Favorite Subject Science
Favorite Teacher Ralph Fields
Interests/Hobbies Learning and playing
outside
Goals for the future To be a scientist