PTA

In the Bridge City Middle School Library, P.T.A. volunteers have been working diligently updating the Accelerated Reader information posted in the books. New label information aligns with the new web-based AR quizzes. When this task is completed, students will readily have available the most up to date information on the book level, point value, and quiz number of all materials available in our library. These volunteers are making a monumental task possible. Sincere thanks to each volunteer.

Historical Recreation

On Sat., Jan. 12, several BCMS eighth graders began their research to prepare for this year’s Civil War reenactment. Lt. John Burleigh of the 3rd Texas Artillery held the first “School of the Soldier” for the newly formed BCMS infantry unit. The unit began learning battle formations, calls, maneuvers, and drills for the Civil War era soldier. Under the direct command of 8th grader Company Sgt. Bryson Banks, the unit includes these recruits.

Jesse Barrington Karl Cooley

Cameron Dishon Derick Thacker

Chance Lemoine Dillon Trahan

Ian Watson Jeffery Honeycutt

Travis Morris Cody Banken

Camerson Coulter Nick Festa

Nicole (Nick) Encalade (demonstrating the role of

women who

disguised themselves and fought in the war)

• Students of the week: Jan. 10

Bryson Banks 8th Grade

Favorite Subject Math

Favorite Teacher Coach Meyer

Interests/Hobbies Football, Baseball,

Basketball,

Track/Field, Play

station,

Computers

Goals for the future Get a Masters in

college

Tabatha Grimes 7th Grade

Favorite Subject English

Favorite Teacher Mrs. Howard

Interests/Hobbies Swimming

Goals for the future College and

becoming

a pediatric nurse

to help people.

Destiny Mann 6th Grade

Favorite Subject Math

Favorite Teacher Mrs. Howard

Interests/Hobbies Playing sports

Goals for the future Becoming a

veterinarian or

a pro basketball

player.

Students of the week: Jan. 17

8th Grade Adrian Morgan

Favorite Subject Science

Favorite Teacher Mrs. Raymer

Interests/Hobbies Watching T.V.

Goals for the future Becoming a neurologist

7th Grade Shayla Stankus

Favorite Subject History

Favorite Teacher Crystal Jones

Interests/Hobbies Church, dance, and

singing

Goals for the future Graduate

6th Grade Johnathon Green

Favorite Subject Science

Favorite Teacher Ralph Fields

Interests/Hobbies Learning and playing

outside

Goals for the future To be a scientist