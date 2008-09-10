Eric Seal, 46, of Bridge City, died Monday, September 8, 2008, in Port Neches.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 10, 2008, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Bridge City. Officiating will be Pastor Paul Zoch, pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Bridge City.

Visitation was held Tuesday at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Picayune, Mississippi on February 2, 1962, Eric was the son of Herbert Michael and Gay Nell (Stinson) Seal.

He was employed by the City of Port Neches and was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Eric enjoyed spending time with his family, especially attending his son’s football games.

Preceded in death by his parents, Eric is survived by his wife, Carole Seal of Bridge City; daughter and son-in-law, Nicole Seal and Ryan Glenn of San Antonio; daughter, Simone Seal; son, Eric Michael Seal, both of Bridge City; brothers, Greg Seal and Terry Seal, both of Orange; and sisters, Lisa Reeves of Yelleville, Arkansas and Michelle Heckaman of Anahuac.