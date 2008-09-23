Friends Helping Friends “hoped and prayed a lot” that Saturday’s Christmas Tasting would be a success. The group’s prayers were answered, far exceeding expectations.

“I don’t have any idea how much money we’ve made,” said Brenda Seratt, co-chairman with Neighbors Helping Neighbors. “Our sponsors have been wonderful.”

Over 50 restaurants participated. For the kiddies, Lowes furnished 800 woodcrafts for them to make, Santa’s workshop where Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus helped children decorate cookies was sponsored by Parker’s Lumber. Children sat on Santa’s lap and played in artificial snow supplied by Wolf Stunts and sponsored by BASF.

Proceeds will go to Rose City and Bridge City residents hard hit by Hurricane Ike.

The “snow” was special foam that is used as snow in the movie business. The kids had snowball fights, made snow angels and had a great time.

“This has been an awesome day, here in Vidor at our Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” said Janell Sehon, executive vice president of the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce. “I want to thank Grace Community Church for hosting it. We have had so many people come through, so many vendors.”

“It’s been a tremendous response,” said Seratt. “We will be giving out vouchers the week after the event. Every penny will be given out.”

For $10, you could taste the wares of all 50 vendors. The line of people outside the church continued until the close of the event.

One thousand tickets had been sold, but more than 2,000 people showed up at the door. There was so much food and people, patrons had to follow arrows laid out on the floor as the crowd wove their way through a maze of five rows of tables the length of the sanctuary and down both halls.