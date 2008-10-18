Arizona and Michigan volunteers participating in World Hope International’s Hurricane Recovery Outreach recently presented medical supplies, toiletries, and baby items to the staff of North Early Learning Center. North received storm surge water damage during Hurricane Ike, and now has classes in a wing of Lorena Oates Elementary.

The donation consisted of diapers, baby wipes, paper towels, tooth paste, toothbrushes, shampoo, cream rinse, mouthwash, bar soap, foaming hand soap, rubber gloves and more.

“Many of our children and families lost their homes and all of their personal possessions due to Hurricane Ike. Care packets were prepared for the children and given to their families by their teachers during Home Visits. We are very thankful to World Hope International for their donation and the work that they have done in our community,” said Sheila Perry, North principal and Head Start director. The volunteers’ home churches in the towns of Kapac, Caro and Northbranch, Mich., collected the items.