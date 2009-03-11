Big Red defeated the Class 4A LC-M Bears 1-0 in the eighth inning Tuesday evening. Cardinal junior pitcher Matt Hicks went the distance and then some for a complete no-hitter. Grant Encalade hit the game winning run- something Encalade has gotten good at.

The Cardinals defeated Westbrook in 8-7 in the final round of the Bulldog Classic tournament, Sat. Behind 5-7 and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning Encalade ripped a three-run gaming winning double to left field. The Cardinals are now 8-2-1 under first year head baseball coach Chad Landry.

This week the Cardinals host the annual CABC Baseball Tournament Thurs.-Sat. at Cardinal Field. The action begins as the Orangefeild Bobcats take on Central at 1 p.m. Lumberton and Orangefield square off at 3:30 p.m. and the Cardinals face Lumberton at 6 p.m.

Friday Bridge City starts the action against Lumberton at 1 p.m. Central and Lumberton play at 3:30 p.m. and the Cardinals face cross-community rival Orangefield at 6 p.m.

The CABC Baseball Tournament resumes on Saturday morning when the third see team faces the fourth seed team at 11 a.m. The first seed team and the second seed team battle for the championship at 1:30 p.m.

The annual baseball tournament is sponsored by the Bridge City Cardinal Athletic Booster Club.