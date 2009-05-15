Orangefield High School student journalists will be featured in a commercial promoting the KFDM-TV student news section of its Web site, to begin running in August and continue through the fall. A Channel 6 production crew filmed the commercial May 13.

OHS newspaper and yearbook staff members took part in a student news journalism contest sponsored by the station. The contest ran through the month of April. Student journalists posted news articles, photos, and videos on the Channel 6 website. OHS student journalists posted the most news stories and the most photos out of the participating schools, winning $500 to purchase equipment or software for the journalism program. In addition, OHS was one of the top schools in the contest,