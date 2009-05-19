The stage is set for a hometown baseball play-off match later this week when the Bridge City Cardinals (23-4-1) and the Orangefield Bobcats (22-9) square off for the Region III quarterfinal playoff round.

The best-of three series begins with a double header Friday starting at

5 p.m. Game Three if necessary will be played on Saturday. Location

will be either Nederland or Vidor yet to be determined.

Bridge City devoured the Dist 18-3A second place Cameron Yoe 13-3 in five innings in the winner-take-all area round Monday night. Orangefield overpowered Liberty 21-0 in a two-game sweep that ended on Friday night with a 10-0 victory at Bridge City’s Cardinal Field. Orangefield defeated Liberty 11-0 in Game One in Baytown.

Not simce 2005 have the two Dist. 21-3A playoff teams met in the Region III playoffs. The Bobcats, under head baseball coach Jeff Bennett, are in the middle of their first postseason in four years.

Bridge City, led by first year head baseball coach Chad Landry, made quick work of Cameron Yoe at Baseball USA in Houston with Matt Hicks (12-3) getting the win on the hill with 10 strikeouts giving up three runs on six hits. Cardinal outfielder Anthony Cessac went 4-4 at the plate that included two RBI doubles, an RBI single and a double.

The Cardinals jumped out front 4-0 in the first inning after Luke Rhodes nailed a two run RBI double that scored infielder Joseph Robertson and Hicks who reached base on a walk against Cameron Yoe pitcher Tom Morgan. Rhodes stole third and designated batter Dylan Mulhollan was walked. With runners on both corners Eric Matthews singled to score Rhodes. Mulhollan was thrown out at second and Matthews advanced on a Cameron Yoe error. Cessac recorded his first RBI double of the game scoring Matthews.

The Yoemen managed one run on two hits against Hicks in the bottom of the inning.

In the second frame Bridge City tacked on two more points provided by catcher Grant Encalade who singled to right. Courtesy runner Jared Raggio advanced from first to third base on a Robertson bunt that the Cardinal junior squeezed into a double on a Yoemen error. Raggio took advantage of a wild pitch to score for a 5-1 lead. Rhodes then doubled to score Robertson ending the night for Yoemen pitcher Morgan replaced by Josh Morgan on the hill.

In the top of the third inning Matthews singled to left and advanced to third on a double by Cessac. Matthews sprinted home on another wild pitch for a 7-1 lead. The Cardinals finished the round with 1 run on two hits stranding runners on loaded bases.

The Yoemen managed two runs in the bottom of the frame. A batter was hit by Hicks and reached second base on a pitched that got away from Encalade. Morgan doubled at bat and was plated by a Yoemen RBI single.

The Cardinals pushed their lead to 11-3 with four runs on three hits in the top of the fourth. Caleb Kellogg singled to left. Matthews singled down the third base line and Cessac brought them both home with his second two run double of the game. Cardinal first baseman Blake Snyder singled to right to score Matthews and was replaced on the bag by courtesy runner Clay Edwards. Edwards advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on an Encalade sacrifice fly.

The Yoemen managed just a single off Hicks in the bottom of the inning and went back on the field unproductive.

The Cardinals sealed the deal with a two run fifth inning. With two outs Kellogg singled and stole second on a Yeomen error. Matthews smacked an RBI single that scored Kellogg. Cessac nailed his fourth hit of the contest with a double that advanced Matthews to third. Matthews took advantage of another wild pitch to score for a 10 run lead, 13-3.

Hicks closed the show with the help of center fielder Dustin Breaux during the Yoemen’s last time at bat. With one out Breaux raced to get under a Cameron Yoe fly ball for the second. Hicks got his 10th strikeout in three pitches ending the season for the Yoemen.

The Orangefield Bobcats, the third place team from Dist. 21-3A, were lifted in Game Two against Liberty by Quinton Evans who led the Bobcats at the plate going 3-4 with two singles, a double and the game winning RBI. Pitcher Brock Whitson got the win on the hill.

The Bobcats pounded out 13 hits to take an 11-0 win over the Panthers in the first five inning run-ruled game of the series on Thursday night at Goose Creek Memorial High School. Pitcher Jace Statum allowed only three hits on the night with three walks.

See the upcoming issue of The Record Newspapers for updates and game times to be announced.