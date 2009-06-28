Orange

Gary Lee Perry, 55, of Orange died Friday, June 26, 2009, in Winnsboro, Texas. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m., Wednesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. The Rev. Mike Fredrick will officiate. Burial will follow at Harris Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Gary was born on July 30, 1953 in Bryan. He was the son of Lyndon Deerwood Perry Sr. and Elma (Delano) Cosper. He worked for American Eagle Lines as a truck driver. He also worked as a graveyard cook at Gary’s Coffee Shop for seven years. Gary loved helping people and his family. He also liked kids and coaching little league.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyndon Perry and Elma Cosper; daughter, Brenda Perry; and sister, Debbie Kyle.

Gary is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Denise Crumpler of Winnsboro and Tiffany and Shahid Mahmood of Orange; son, C.J. Perry of Orange; grandchildren, Austin Crumpler and Ryan Graham; brother, Lyn Perry of Winnsboro; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon and Carol Young of Orangefield and Margaret and Tony West of Winnsboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for the funeral expenses.