Cedar Park

Daniel Lee Steele, 28, of Cedar Park died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2009 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Funeral services were Aug. 6 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor, with burial Aug. 7 at Dallas – Ft. Worth National Cemetery in Dallas.

A native of Arkansas, he was a longtime resident of Vidor, before moving to Cedar Park three years ago. Daniel served his country faithfully in the U.S. Marine Corps, were he just returned from his third tour of duty in Iraq. He attended Friendship Bible Baptist Church and was a 1999 Vidor High School graduate.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Jim Steele.

He is survived by his wife, Cheyanna Steele of Cedar Park; daughters, Cheylee, Novalee, and Braylee Steele all of Cedar Park, Emberleigh Steele of Vidor; mother, Paula Smith of Hot Springs, Ark.; step-mother, Karen Fisher of Vidor; brothers, Brian Steele of Vidor, Kevin Steele of Dallas, Timmy LeBlanc of Vidor, and Leathon LeBlanc of Chicago, Ill.