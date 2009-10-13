Hemphill

Charles Langston Cloudy, 54, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2009 in Channelview. A memorial service will be held at Claybar Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

He was born and raised in Orange, and resided in Hemphill. Charles was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Charles attended Lutcher Stark High School. He was licensed as a U.S. Merchant Marine Officer, Master of Towing Vessels upon the Great Lakes, inland waters and western rivers and a Coast Guard Marine Tank Barge Firefighter. He received various maritime education certificates in wheelhouse management. Charles also has been given many awards for safety, occupational and environmental safety training, vessel security awards, as well as other safety and coast guard training. He recently earned a Designated Examiner Course Certificate.

Charles was employed as a tugboat Captain with Hard’s Marine Service. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent his free time hunting and fishing near his home at Lake Toledo Bend, and travelling to Costa Rica and Belize. He was proud of his Native American heritage and was often referred to as “Red Cloud.” His namesake was his uncle, Charles Langston Cloudy, who was killed in a hunting accident. Charles was happily awaiting the marriage of his oldest daughter, Natalie to Ricardo Treviño of Austin.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Pachar Cloudy; children, Natalie Cloudy of Austin, Charlie Cloudy of Lufkin, and Colleen Cloudy of Fort Worth; stepchildren, Karen Pruitt and husband, Tim of Orange and Steven Manchac of Lake Jackson; parents, Shirley and Ray Cloudy of Mauriceville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jenny Forsyth and husband Keith of Mauriceville, Sissy McKenna and husband John of Galveston, Melanie Parish and husband Raymond of Orange, Cindy Foreman and husband Shannon of Mauriceville, Michelle Roiz and husband Michael of Sugar Land. Charles is also survived by many nieces, nephews, stepgrandchildren; and his good friends, Mark Cleaver, Mark Allen, Larry Burns, David and Janette Owens.

He is preceded in death by stepson, William Joseph Manchac; and niece, Andi McKenna.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Texas Parks and Wildlife, 401 Red Bluff Rd., Graford, Texas 76449.