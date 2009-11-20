Orangefield vs. Hamshire-Fannett at Nederland Varsity Tournament

Varsity Girls 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Orangfield 8 14 12 19 53

HF 9 9 7 10 35

Leading Scorers

Orangefield: Marissa Wyatt 13, Aimee Scales 10

Hamshire Fannett: Guil 11, Crawford 9

Other High Stats for Orangefield:

Ashton Wagner 8 Steals

Marissa Wyatt 8 Steals

Aimee Scales 4 Blocked Shots

Orangefield will play East Chambers tomorrow (Sat. 11/21) at 10:30 am.

Addition Orangefield Stats