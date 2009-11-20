Orangefield Lady Cats best Lady Longhorns in Nederland
Friday, Nov. 20, 2009
Orangefield vs. Hamshire-Fannett at Nederland Varsity Tournament
Varsity Girls 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Orangfield 8 14 12 19 53
HF 9 9 7 10 35
Leading Scorers
Orangefield: Marissa Wyatt 13, Aimee Scales 10
Hamshire Fannett: Guil 11, Crawford 9
Other High Stats for Orangefield:
Ashton Wagner 8 Steals
Marissa Wyatt 8 Steals
Aimee Scales 4 Blocked Shots
Orangefield will play East Chambers tomorrow (Sat. 11/21) at 10:30 am.
Addition Orangefield Stats
Megan Burton – 7 points and 1 steal
Ashlee Broussard – 2 steals
Rebecca Higginbotham – 6 points, and 3 assists
Kasidy Hayes 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals
Ashton Wagner 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 8 steals
Morgan Moss 1 point, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists
Marissa Wyatt 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 steals
Kacy Juneau 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 steals
Allie Sherwood 3 points
Aimee Scales 10 points, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 4 blocks