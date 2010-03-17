Marriage Licenses Issued
Marriage Licenses Issued From
The Office of Karen Jo Vance, Orange County Clerk
For the Week of March 8-12, 2010
Alvis T. McAdams III and Stacie D. Graves
George A. Shuff and Latisha D. Emerson
Shon A. Brown and Martina M. Ballengee
Lee S. Faircloth III and Amy L. Jackson
Robert P. Perrill and Nedika Budhai
Christopher J. Kingsbury and Jade N. Manceaux
Roy B. Farias and Holli M. Wilkins
Roy Bryant III and Kelly Y Graeter
Dustin M Yu and Brittany M Chalmers
Brian K Riley and Ava D Elmore
Jace J Guidry and Lauren N Bergeron
Michael Fontenot and Christy N Fontenot
Vance M Sattler and Melanie A Glaze
Dustin J Williams and Brooklyn P Dunbar