Wrecker rotation policy adopted
Orange County
commissioners this week approved a rotation list and
operation guidelines for wrecker services in county unincorporated
areas.
According to
commissioners’ legal advisor Doug Manning, the guidelines are
revised from a previous version adopted by the Orange County Sheriff’s
Office.”The purpose
of the policy is two-fold,” Manning told the court
in regular session. “To ensure that wrecker drivers are responding to
the
scene of an accident and do so in an orderly fashion,” and to set a
maximum fee for those driverså
Rotation lists
within city limits are still enforced by the cities, he said.
The county revision does not signigicantly change the one adopted
previously by
the sheriff’s office.
Such lists are
ideal, he added, so that “you don’t have massive
numbers of wreckers arriving on the scene at the same time where
dangerous
conditions exist.”
Sheriff Keith
Merritt said the original policy was created in 2002 but
never officially adopted by commissioners.
“This is a
very simple, generic policy to get us going and we’re going
to review it every year to see if there’s any changes,” Merritt said.
“I don’t see where any wrecker companies would have a problem with it
because we’re basically doing the same thing; we just need the court to
adopt
it.”
Project
worksheet changes
Emergency
Management Coordinator Jeff Kelley said county auditors had some
extra work on their hands because of state changes in the way project
worksheets, which keep track of hurricane-related repair issues, are
reported.
In compiling
the first project worksheet quarterly report for the year,
Kelley said the state had “changed the rules in mid-game.”
“Normally you
don’t have to give expenditures to date on a quarterly
report. You just do the quarterly report and tell them where you’re at
and
where you’re project is at, and the end you give expenditures. But they
changed
the rules and now we have to keep up with it.”
County
auditors, he said, now had “extra work to jump through
hoops.”
Volunteers
appreciated
Extension
Agent Roy Stanford praised volunteers working with the Master
Gardeners’ and Master Naturalists’ educational programs.
Some 42
programs were presented in March, including in conjunction with
Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Pine Forest Elementary School; and
there was a
tree-giveaway and poster competition in connection with the Lutcher
Theater’s
presentation of “The Man Who Planted Trees.”
Also, he said,
there are four successful Master Gardener Junior Clubs in
Orange County growing in focus and size.
“These [volunteers] are residents in our area and they care enough to
participate in these programs on a regular basis,” he said.
