Orange

Florence L. “Cootie” Boudreaux, 84, of Orange died Tuesday, May 11, 2010, in Orange. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 14 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange with the Rev. Tom Phelan officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5-8 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. Thursday at Claybar Funeral Home Chapel in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas on Jan. 25, 1926, Mrs. Boudreaux was the daughter of Percy and Fay (Schriber) Hatton. She was a retired dental assistant for Dr. Couvillion in Orange for 20 years. Mrs. Boudreaux was a 33 year founding member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who loved her.

Mrs. Boudreaux is survived by her husband, Paul Boudreaux of Orange; son, Lowell Boudreaux of Baytown; three grandchildren, Reagan Alexis Boudreaux, Madison Lee Boudreaux, and Landon Ryan Boudreaux all of Orange. She is also survived by her extended family which included many admiring nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.