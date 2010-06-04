William Rodgers Key passed away after a short illness on Wednesday,

June 2, 2010. Memorial services will be in Dorman Funeral Home on

Friday, June 4, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. and services at 4.

Mr. Key, a longtime resident of Newton, in Blevins, Ark., on Nov. 29, 1938, and grew up in Orange where he graduated from Little Cypress High School in 1957. After serving time in the United States Marine Corps, Mr. Key worked at Dupont for many years before leaving Orange County to travel the country, working in various jobs and enjoying the world around him. He passed away peacefully, with his family around him.

Key was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Lee and Lura Francis Hutcherson Key of Orange; daughter, Cindy Lyn Key of Murfreesboro, Ark; brother, James Lester Key; sister, Dorothy Pearl Key Bostic.

Mr. Key is survived by his son, William R. Key, II (Bill) of College Station; daughters, Cindy Key Broderick of Conroe, Kristy Key Hardy of Pearland; brother, C. Glen Key of Newton; sister, Alpha Marie Key McClelland of Orange; grandchildren, Jennifer Key Westling, Cristina Key, Mary Key, Cade Hardy, Emily Hardy, Lura Janie Broderick, Call Broderick, Justin Key and Matthew Key; two great-grandchildren, James Westling and William Robert Westling as well as numerous nieces and nephews.