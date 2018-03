According to Bridge City Police, a P.T. Cruiser sruck a culvert and flipped yesterday evening killing its lone occupant. A Marshal Middle School school teacher, Sheridon Wright, 62, of Orange was eastbound on Farm Road 1442 near Tower Road when her car veered across oncoming traffic and hit the ditch.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Justice of the Peace Janice Menard has ordered and autopsy.

Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home.