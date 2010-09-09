First I want to tell you about my encounter with a motorized buggy. After Charles and I walk our mile in Walmart, we have a coke in McDonald’s. Monday we were doing just that when a lady on one of those buggies stopped just behind me and when she had finished screaming at her child, she gunned the little machine and it plowed into the back of my chair, moving it at least two inches under the table I was sitting at. Now if it could move a 5’5” overweight lady, imagine what it could have done to a child. She did apologize and they immediately left.

I did not realize that those buggys had such power. From now on, I will stay clear of such a machine and I suggest drivers check their speed.

Now for a quick no sugar cake that our granddaughter Carly made for us when she was here for my birthday. She is into no sugar recipes for weight control. It is simple and has only three ingredients.

• 1 box graham crackers (She couldn’t find any sugar free ones)

• 1 large box sugar free instant Jell-O chocolate pudding

• 1 carton sugar free Cool Whip.

Mix up pudding according to directions on box.

Use a 9×12 inch pan. Line the bottom with crackers, cover with a thin layer of pudding, then cover with another layer of crackers laying in the other direction. I asked why and she said she didn’t know why, she just did. Continue laying crackers and topping with pudding until all is used up. Cover and place in refrigerator over night. Top with Cool Whip before serving. If you put the Cool Whip on before putting in the frig, it will turn brown.

Now, have you ever seen such a simple cake before and no baking?

And it was Gooder’n Syrup. Von