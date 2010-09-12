Four arrests were made in Pinehurst last week according to Pinehurst Police Cheif Fred R. Hanauer III in his weekly report. Crimes in the city included assault, theft of perscription drugs, criminal mischief, and evading arrest. Several of the arrests were due to outstanding warrants.

On 09-02-10, Officer Brian Foley responded the 3400 block of W. Martin in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was found to be displaying a stolen license plate issued by the State of Florida.

On 09-02-10, Officer Brian Foley conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Macarthur Drive. The owner of the vehicle, a 21 year-old black male identified as Kajavis Jovon Edwards was placed under arrest for three unrelated warrants issued by the Orange Municipal Court.

On 9-3-2010, Officer Dana Robnett responded to a disturbance in the 3600 block of Mockingbird. Two white females assaulted each other following a disagreement.

On 9-4-2010, Officer Trish Journeay responded to the 4300 block of Whippoorwill in reference to criminal mischief. The complainant reported that unknown persons had damaged her mailbox on two occasions.

On 9-5-2010, Officer Kavin Blakeney responded to the 900 block of 28th Street in reference to theft. The complainant reported that unknown persons removed several bottles of prescription medication from her purse following a party at the residence.

On 9-6-2010, Officer Kavin Blakeney responded to the 1800 block of Camelot in reference to a disturbance. Nicky White, a 34 year-old white male was arrested for Interference with Emergency phone call, which, if convicted could face one year in jail and a $4000 fine.

On 9-6 2010, Officer Leonard Roff observed a suspicious black male walking in the 1500 block of Strickland Drive. He was identified as 32 year-old Charles Derrick Roberts. When it was discovered that Roberts had three outstanding warrants issued by the Orange Municipal Court, he fled on foot to avoid being arrested. Officer Roff caught up to Roberts in the 1600 block of Shady Lane and apprehended him as he was attempting to scale a privacy fence. He was also charged with evading arrest or detention, which, if convicted could face one year in jail and a $4000 fine.

On 09-07-2010, acting on a Crime Stopper tip, Officer Mike Dempsey responded to a trailer park in the 3800 block of Pheasant in reference to warrant service. Janelle Lundy Hill Phillips, a 52 year-old white female, was placed under arrest for a Theft of Services warrant issued by a Jefferson County court.

On 9-7-2010, Officer Blakeney responded to a car wash in the 1500 block of Strickland Drive in reference to Burglary of a coin operated machine.