Orange

James Garlon “Jim” Baker “Smilin Jack”, 80, of Orange died Friday, Oct. 22 at his residence.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at Irby’s Funeral Home in Rector, Ark. Officiating will be his nephew, Bryan Exum. Burial will follow at Woodland Heights Cemetery in Rector, Ark.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Another visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Irby’s Funeral Home.

Born in Marmaduke, Ark. on Dec. 11, 1929, Jim was the son of Mary Lucille (Cooper) and Radius Henry Baker. He worked as an electrician at Firestone, was a former disc jockey for KOGT Radio, and retired from the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shirley Ann (Baker) Greenwood; sisters, Elsie and Delsie Baker, and Emma Gene Renfro.

Jim is survived by his wife, Carmen (Barrientos) Baker; son, Louis R. Baker of Conroe; six randchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three brothers; and four sisters.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, or Odyssey Hospice.

document.ResizeEvent = function()

{

var documentObj = GetDocumentObj();

var pageSize = documentObj.clientHeight;

pageSize = AdjustForSize(pageSize, ‘ctl00_Header’);

pageSize = AdjustForSize(pageSize, ‘ctl00_HeaderPanel’);

pageSize = AdjustForSize(pageSize, ‘ctl00_ButtonRow’);

pageSize = AdjustForSize(pageSize, ‘ctl00_trTabStrip’);

pageSize = AdjustForSize(pageSize, ‘ctl00_trTabStripBreak’);

pageSize = AdjustForSize(pageSize, ‘ctl00_PreviewGap’);

pageSize = AdjustForSize(pageSize, ‘ctl00_ShareInfo’);

STF_SetWidth(‘Scrollable’, documentObj.clientWidth);

STF_SetHeight(‘Scrollable’, pageSize);

}

RegisterResizeEvent();

//(24)‘);

Sys.Application.initialize();

//]]>



