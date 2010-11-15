The Cardinals jumped out of the gate with a ten point lead on the Coldspring Trojans, but the Trojans fought back by halftime to regain the lead, 14-13. Coldspring came out at the half and scored thirty unanswered points to end the Cardinals’ season.

The game started out with both teams trading punts. The Trojans’ second drive resulted in a punt, but it took some handy work from the punter to get it off. The ball was snapped over his head, but he scrambled to it, and somehow got the punt away. Bridge City took over at the Trojans’ 42-yard line on their second drive of the game, and put the first three points on the board with a Devin Bertrand 33-yard field goal. The defense stepped it up once again forcing the Trojans to punt on their third consecutive drive. Bridge City’s offense took over as the first quarter came to end with the score 3-0.

In the second quarter with the Cardinals facing a third and nine at the ten yard line, Matt Menard hit a streaking Cameron Dishon down the field for a nice reception. Dishon had a tip drill with himself, and then raced into the end zone with a 90-yard pass and catch. Bertrand’s point after put the Cardinals up 10-0 with just .13 seconds off the clock in the second quarter. The defense came in and held again, stopping a fourth and fifth play on the 36-yard line, taking the ball back on downs.

On the pursuing Cardinal dive, Coldspring’s Chance Andries picked off a Menard pass for an easy six points, changing the momentum of the game. The try for two failed, bringing our score to 10-6 with 9:24 left in the half. The Trojans intercepted Menard for the second time on the next Cardinals’ possession. Justin Pierce stepped in front of Menard’s pass, allowing the Trojans to set up shop at their 37-yard line. Two plays later QB Alfred Scott found Sherman Gilbert for a 55-yard TD pass.

The two point try was good, giving the Trojans a 14-10 lead with 8:05 left in the half. The Cardinals closed the gap with 4:51 left in the half on Bertrand’s second field goal of the game, a 34 yarder. The two teams traded punts and went into the locker room with our half time score being 14-13 in favor of Coldspring.

The second half was all Coldsprings’ The Trojans scored on four of their six drives in the second half, and their defense stiffened up and did not allow the Cardinals in the end zone. Coldspring scored on a two yard run by Cody Cummings, with a two point conversion making our score 22-13 with 5:05 left in the third. On their second drive, Sherman Gilbert took it in with a 67-yard TD run. Another two point conversion made the score 30-13 with 3:37 left in the third.

The defense force a punt on Coldspring’s third drive of the second half.

On Coldspring’s first drive of the fourth quarter Gilbert broke loose again with a 65-yard TD run. With the extra point the score was 37-13 with 8:04 left in the game. With 3:04 left in the game , the Trojans scored the last points of the night with a seven yard run by Tevin Bryant. The kick failed bringing our final score to 43-13. The game got a little ugly at the end with a couple of personal fouls, and a couple of ejections. The Trojans ran the clock out on their sixth and final drive.

The Cardinals had a nice season with a 7-4 record. I would like to congratulate Coach Stump and his staff for a fine season. To the players, thanks for all the entertainment throughout the year.

A special thanks goes out to Coach Laird for providing me with the stats. Thanks to the band and cheerleaders for all of the hard work and how about those Strutters?