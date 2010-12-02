The

City of Orange Fire Department responded to a small fire at the old

Jack Tar hotel this afternoon.

The call came in at 1:14 p.m. reporting

smoke coming from the old building. First arriving units found light

smoke coming from the first floor of the building. Two small fires

were found inside the building, one on the first floor and one on the

second.

The fire is obviously suspicious so if anyone has information

about this fire, please call the City of Orange Fire Marshal at:

409-988-7360.