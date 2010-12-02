Orange Fire Dept. responds to fire at Old Jack Tar
The
City of Orange Fire Department responded to a small fire at the old
Jack Tar hotel this afternoon.
The call came in at 1:14 p.m. reporting
smoke coming from the old building. First arriving units found light
smoke coming from the first floor of the building. Two small fires
were found inside the building, one on the first floor and one on the
second.
The fire is obviously suspicious so if anyone has information
about this fire, please call the City of Orange Fire Marshal at:
409-988-7360.