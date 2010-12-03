Michael Stephen Riley, 59, passed away November 29, in Beaumont, TX. A celebration of his life will begin with a gathering of family and friends at 1:00, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Dorman Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to be held at 2 pm at the funeral home.

He was born March 31, 1951 in Victoria, TX, to Ben and Rutha Riley. Growing up in Orange, TX. , he graduated from Orangefield High School and attended Lamar University. A long time home building contractor, Mike’s friendly manner and attention to detail were second only to his kindness and willingness to help others. His caring manner extended to the animal world as well with his much loved canine companions Basil and Sam.

Mike epitomized the phrase “easy-going” and his gift of story telling had few equal. Mike enjoyed the outdoors. In the early years of his life, hunting and fishing were favorite pastimes. Later, he wandered back roads all over East Texas with Sam at his side reveling in the sights and sounds of nature.

Mike was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by sons, Michael Benjamin Riley of Midway, TX., Tray Riley of Houston, TX.; grandchildren Diana Riley and Destiny Riley; his beloved mother Rutha Riley of Orange, TX.; sisters, Patricia Haynes and husband Nathan of Silsbee, TX., Melinda Menefee and husband Luke of Montgomery, TX., Rebecca Woods of Orange, TX.; nephews, Christopher, Aaron, Adam, Jonathon, and John Michael; nieces, LauraLee, Jennifer, Jessica, and Meleea; and many more family and friends that will all miss him very much.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Michael Stephen Riley memory to the ASPCA would be appreciated.

