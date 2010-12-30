After being left for dead in the wake of the 2008 election, Republicans staged a stunning comeback over the past year. Winning

back the House and gaining a significant number of seats in the Senate

in November gives them another stab at governing. The energized GOP,

added to Americans’ discontent with the way the country is headed,

played a large factor in the midterm election wins. It didn’t hurt that they were able to win over an influential voting

bloc — the independents who make or break elections — in rolling up

impressive wins in November. Mix in a bad economy and record high unemployment, a rough period during

which they weren’t the ones at the helm, and you have a recipe for

success. “I think Time magazine got it wrong when they named their person of the

year (Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg). I think the person of the year

should have been the Tea Party voter,” he said. “The Tea Party was able

to elect Republicans to office and put a check on the scope and size of

power inside Washington.”

