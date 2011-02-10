Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between Feb. 9, and themorning of Feb. 10:

Aggravated assault, public official, strongarm, 500 13th, West Orange Middle School

Class A, 3504 Bowling Lane

Class A family violence, 3333 Ridgemont

Damaged property, 3504 Bowling Lane

Followup investigation, 2 Circle Q

Forgery of checks, 812 16th

Possession of Marijuana, IH-10 W. at exit 873

Resisting/interfering w/police, 500 13th, West Orange Middle School

Theft,116 Amarylis

Traffic Accident with injury, 1700 block of MacArthur

Traffic accident with private property damage, 2205 Hwy. 62

Traffic accident with vehicle damage, 8th and Green