Orange Police Beat
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between Feb. 9, and themorning of Feb. 10:
Aggravated assault, public official, strongarm, 500 13th, West Orange Middle School
Class A, 3504 Bowling Lane
Class A family violence, 3333 Ridgemont
Damaged property, 3504 Bowling Lane
Followup investigation, 2 Circle Q
Forgery of checks, 812 16th
Possession of Marijuana, IH-10 W. at exit 873
Resisting/interfering w/police, 500 13th, West Orange Middle School
Theft,116 Amarylis
Traffic Accident with injury, 1700 block of MacArthur
Traffic accident with private property damage, 2205 Hwy. 62
Traffic accident with vehicle damage, 8th and Green