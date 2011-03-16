Orange Police Beat
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between March 14, and the morning of March 15:
Burglary, forced entry, 5720 N. 16th
Damaged property, 812 N. 3rd
Lost property, 1110 16th St.
Mental subject, 2520 Hwy. 87 S.
Sexual assault, 1521 37th St.
Shoplifting, 1600 16th
Theft, 201 8th
Traffic accident with vehicle damage, 1101 Dupont
Traffic arrest, Allie Payne and MLK
Vehicle theft, auto, 333 Lutcher
Warrant service, 205 Border
Warrant service, Meeks and Bassett