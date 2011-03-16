Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between March 14, and the morning of March 15:

Burglary, forced entry, 5720 N. 16th

Damaged property, 812 N. 3rd

Lost property, 1110 16th St.

Mental subject, 2520 Hwy. 87 S.

Sexual assault, 1521 37th St.

Shoplifting, 1600 16th

Theft, 201 8th

Traffic accident with vehicle damage, 1101 Dupont

Traffic arrest, Allie Payne and MLK

Vehicle theft, auto, 333 Lutcher

Warrant service, 205 Border

Warrant service, Meeks and Bassett


