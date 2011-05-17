Orange Police Beat
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between May 16, and the morning of May 17:
Burglary, forced entry, non-residence, 1116 8th
Burglary, forced entry, residence, 904 15th St.
Class A family violence, 2407 N. 8th
Damaged property, 1301 Front
Damaged property, 1700 Greenbriar
Disturbance (behind), 1402 Park
Found property, 5th and Division, (old Jack Tarr Hotel area)
Miscellaneous incidents, Church and Barkins
Miscellaneous incidents, 611 Bridal Wreath
Sex offense against child, fondling, 2600 Allie Payne
Terroristic threat, 1608 Missouri
Theft, 4647 N. 16th St.
Theft, 811 Strickland
Traffic accident with vehicle damage, 16th at Burton
Unauthorized use of an auto (joy riding), 3819 Meeks
Warrant service, 700 Burton
Warrant service, Navy Park
Warrant service, 2407 N. 8th