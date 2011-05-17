Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between May 16, and the morning of May 17:

Burglary, forced entry, non-residence, 1116 8th

Burglary, forced entry, residence, 904 15th St.

Class A family violence, 2407 N. 8th

Damaged property, 1301 Front

Damaged property, 1700 Greenbriar

Disturbance (behind), 1402 Park

Found property, 5th and Division, (old Jack Tarr Hotel area)

Miscellaneous incidents, Church and Barkins

Miscellaneous incidents, 611 Bridal Wreath

Sex offense against child, fondling, 2600 Allie Payne

Terroristic threat, 1608 Missouri

Theft, 4647 N. 16th St.

Theft, 811 Strickland

Traffic accident with vehicle damage, 16th at Burton

Unauthorized use of an auto (joy riding), 3819 Meeks

Warrant service, 700 Burton

Warrant service, Navy Park

Warrant service, 2407 N. 8th