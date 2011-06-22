During the Aggie basketball camp the Little Cypress Jr. High Lady Cubs played nine games and lost only two of those to select Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) teams from Houston and Arlington, finishing third in the tournament.

According to Lady Cubs coach, Jennifer Willis, “The girls were awesome and represented LCJH well as a top winning team in the camp tournament. Coach Linda Riddick of Orangefield, along with Kalli Curry, helped coach our girls.”



The Lady Cub players got to take their team picture with Coach Gary Blair, the National Champion Aggie Women’s Basketball Coach.

Front row: Coach Kalli Curry, Alia Brown, Robyn Steen, Grace Chen, Lauren Cox, and Coach Linda Riddick. Back row: Coach Barbara Richard, Maddie Frey, Sheridan Rogers, Coach Gary Blair, Shizuki Dewa, Jordyn West, and Coach Jennifer Willis.

