The Orange County Economic Development Corporation (OCEDC) on behalf of the Orange County Commissioners Court announced that there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the Orange County Shelter of Last Resort & Emergency Operations Center on Monday, July 18th, at 10 a.m. This $10.5 Million dollar project will be located one mile south of Interstate 10 on SH-1442.

For more information, please contact the OCEDC office at 409-883-7770.