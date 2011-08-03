Eula Bethene McAbee, 60, of Orange passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was a native of Calico, Arkansas; born on March 18, 1951 to parents Genevieve Garrison Gifford and James Elmer Gifford.

She was raised in Mountain Home, AR and had lived in Caulfield, MO where she met her husband, Thomas McAbee. She and her husband moved to Southeast Texas in 1978. She was a very giving person; her home was open to all and she never met a stranger. She enjoyed the outdoors, being a practical jokester and spending time with her family; her family was the most important thing in her life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McAbee; parents, James and Genevieve Gifford; brother, Johny Dale Gifford; sister, Sue Gifford.

To cherish her memory are her daughters, Rebecca Hawkins and husband, Damon of Cherokee, OK, Telisa McAbee and her partner, Kim Warren of Orange, Melissa McAbee Barfield and husband, Tim of Orange; sons, Wade Hicks of Cherokee, OK, Danny McAbee of Orange, Justin McAbee of Orange; grandchildren, Jayden Hicks, Logan Hicks, Dakota Hicks, Mollie Hawkins, Austin Hawkins, Jaci Beth Barfield and Bryce Allen Barfield.

She is also survived by her sisters, Juanita White and husband, Jimmy Doc, Mary Wood both of Mountain Home AR, Becky Dalton and husband, Glenn of Douglas, WY; brothers, Eli Gifford of Mountain Home, AR, Tuffy Gifford of Missouri, Dennis Gifford and wife, Becky of Pekin, IL and Sam Gifford of Chicago, IL and a larger extended family.

A special thanks to Elroyce Johnson for the care and companionship that they shared.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Dorman Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, at 10:00 am, at the funeral home. Ed Rawls of Silver Oaks Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will follow at The Cemetery in Mauriceville.

Pallbearers will be Danny McAbee, Justin McAbee, Dennis Gifford, Tim Barfield, Ryan Glidden and Austin Hawkins. Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons and brothers.

The family wishes to extend it’s gratitude to Odyssey Hospice for their wonderful service and compassionate staff.