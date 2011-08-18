Charles “Charlie” Thomas Cunningham, 64, of Orange, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, at his residence.

Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Community Church in Orange with the Rev. Daniel Rose officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.

Cremation will be under the direction of Claybar Haven of Rest Crematory in Bridge City.

Born in Alexandria, La. on April 25, 1947, Charlie was the son of Howard and Doris (Bradburn) Cunningham. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a disabled veteran. Charlie was a mechanic and truck driver at Sabine Warehouse.

He was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Paul Cunningham, Steve Cunningham; and grandson, Brandon Thomas.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Virginia Cunningham of Orange; daughter, Susanna Cunningham of Orange; and sons and daughters-in-law, Russ and Wendy Cunningham of Olympia, Wa., and Luke and Yeny Cunningham of Hendersonville, Tn.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Corey and Colin Cunningham; sister, Aleata Tharp of Vinton; brothers, Robert Cunningham of Lakewood, Co., Pete Cunningham of Levelland; sister, Lilly (Belle) Becker; brother, Bill Cunningham; sister, Janet Keeling all of Vinton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or a charity of choice