A 17 year old man who thought a mentally challenged girl was his girlfriend, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual assault. The autistic girl was assaulted on a high school track in October, 2010.

Two girls who witnessed the attack during physical education classes at LC-M High School, stepped in to stop Manuel Christopher Bond from assaulting the girl.

Judge Buddy Hahn sentenced Bond to prison Tuesday at the Orange County Courthouse.

Bond claimed “he thought the girl was his girlfriend“, and said she consented.



