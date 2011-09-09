Marvin C. Agee, 89, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Dadeville, AL.

He was a native of Salem, VA and a World War II veteran. He was a long time resident of Birmingham, AL and retired from American Bridge Division of U.S. Steel while working in Orange.

Mr. Agee was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Birmingham, AL. He had a passion for service to others and volunteered with Christian service ministry for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Kelley Agee; daughter Susan A. Walker and husband Charles of Dadeville, AL; granddaughter Margaret W. Crysell and husband James; grandson Steven Walker all of Greenville, AL; great-granddaughters Jessica Walker and Arona Gallew of Dadeville, AL; niece Andrea “Corkie” Clinevell, of Hertford, NC; and nephew Brent Clinevell of Salem, VA.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, in the chapel of Fairhaven Retirement Center in Birmingham, AL.

In lieu of flowers family requests donations can be made to Fairhaven Retirement Center Fountain of Love Fund in Birmingham, AL you can visit http://www.methodist-homes.org/ for more information.

Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Dadeville, AL are in charge of the arrangements.



