Orange Fire Department not too tough for pink
The
firefighters with the City of Orange are all wearing pink tee shirts
today and on each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the month of
October to support breast cancer awareness.
The Orange Professional
Firefighters Association is selling the pink tee shirts to the public
for $15 each at fire station #3, located at 1717 MLK in Orange.
The back of the tee
shirt reads “City of Orange Fire Rescue, Tough Enough to Wear Pink”.
Their goal is to raise $2,500 for the Julie Rogers Gift of Life program which provides Southeast Texans extensive educational outreach that focuses on breast, prostate, testicular, ovarian, and other gynecological cancers; free mammograms and prostate cancer screenings with access to follow-up treatment for medically under served women and men; and a tobaccoprevention program, which targets both adults and children.