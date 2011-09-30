The

firefighters with the City of Orange are all wearing pink tee shirts

today and on each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the month of

October to support breast cancer awareness.

The Orange Professional

Firefighters Association is selling the pink tee shirts to the public

for $15 each at fire station #3, located at 1717 MLK in Orange.

The back of the tee

shirt reads “City of Orange Fire Rescue, Tough Enough to Wear Pink”.

Their goal is to raise $2,500 for the Julie Rogers Gift of Life program which provides Southeast Texans extensive educational outreach that focuses on breast, prostate, testicular, ovarian, and other gynecological cancers; free mammograms and prostate cancer screenings with access to follow-up treatment for medically under served women and men; and a tobaccoprevention program, which targets both adults and children.