Orange Lions Carnival to begin Oct. 5

The Orange Lions Charity Carnival is scheduled for Oct. 5-8 and Oct. 12-15 at Orange Lions City Park. Carnival begins at 6:30 p.m. nightly except Oct. 8, which is kiddie day. Gates will open at 4 p.m. on that day only. As an extra added attraction this year on opening night carnival attendees may bring a canned good of food and exchange it for one free ride ticket. Tickets are for rides only and limited to one ride ticket per person.

For more information, please call Carnival Chairperson Tony Dallas at 409-882-1943, Stump Weatherford at 409-313-0827 or Pam Scales Crew at 409-313-7779.

Lutcher Stark ‘49, ‘50 ‘51 classes to host reunion

Classmates who graduated in 1949, 1950 and 1951 from Lutcher Stark Senior High School are invited to attend a class reunion on Oct. 14. For further information, please call Josephine Crew at 409-886-1628, Beverly Reeh at 409-886-2595 or Helen Reese at 409-735-2617.

Local Chambers sponsor toy drive

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce, Bridge City Chamber of Commerce and Vidor Chamber of Commerce will host a toy drive to benefit the children affected by the wildfires in Bastrop County. The children are in need of NEW toys to replace the ones they lost in the fire. Toys can be dropped off at the following locations: Novrozskys in Orange and Vidor, Big Red Air (Bridge City), Joy Dubose-Simonton Attorney at Law (Bridge City), Bridge City Bank, Firestone Credit Union (Bridge City) and David Self Ford (Orange). Donations will be accepted until Oct. 6. No clothes please.

American Legion to host fundraiser for Lea Moore

There will be a fundraiser for Lea Moore, who has breast cancer and in need of assistance for medical expenses. The fundraiser will be held at the American Legion Post #49, located 108 Green Ave in Orange, on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu consist of leg quarter, link, potato salad, baked beans and bread. There will be music, raffles, auction, and 50-50 split the pot throughout the day. Delivery also available. Call Nell at 409-779-1789 or Yvonne at 409-988-4154.

Fraternal Order of Eagles to host dance Oct. 8

The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 803 28th Street in Orange, will host a dance on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 p.m. to midnight featuring Jesse and Company. Tickets will cost $5 for singles or $8 for couples.

LCM Honey Bears to host ‘Bulls and Barrels’

The Little Cypress Honey Bears will be hosting their annual Bulls and Barrels Rodeo on Oct. 22, 2011 from 6 to 10 p.m. Please come and join us for bronco bull riding, barrel racing, mutton busting and a calf scrabble for the children. Concessions with lots of Delicious bbq, cotton candy, and much more will be available. Vendors will also be set up for your holiday shopping needs. The rodeo will be held on Hwy 105 at the sheriff’s posse rodeo arena and this is the honey bears biggest fund raiser for the year.

Orange Community Players presents dinner theater Oct. 7 & 8

The Orange Community Players and the Ladies Altar Society will host Dan Goggin’s “Nunset Boulevard,” the Nunsense Hollywood Bowl Show, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Parish Hall, 1600 W. Main in Vidor, on Oct. 7 and 8. The social will begin at 6 p.m, dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:45 p.m. Reservations are required and tickets cost $30 each. For tickets or more information, please call 409-883-7084, 409-313-1459 or 409-769-4806.

BC Band Boosters to meet Oct. 11

Bridge City Band Boosters will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school band hall. All parents and students, middle and high school, are urged to attend. Upcoming events and activities will be discussed. For more information regarding Bridge City Bands please visit bridgecitybands.com.

American Legion to host Fish Lunch

On Thursday, Oct. 6, the American Legion will host a lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The lunch will include fried fish, potato salad, coleslaw, green beans, bread, and dessert for $7 per plate. Walk-ins welcome and deliveries are also available. Please call 409-886-1241 after noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 for orders and deliveries.

All proceeds go back into the American Legion Post 49, which is a non-profit Veteran organization and located at 108 Green Ave in Orange.

Farmers’ Market held Wed. and Sat.

The Orange County Farmers’ Market has opened for the season and expanded to include Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m., in addition to the usual 6:30-10 a.m. on Saturdays. The market ends when the produce is sold out, which is often earlier than the times shown.

The following items are now available: Watermelon, cantaloupe, pumpkins, tomatoes, yellow squash, cucumbers, green onions, banana peppers, peas, okra, a variety of jams and jellies, canned vegetables, fresh eggs, local honey, blueberry juice, house plants, and blueberry plants.

The market is held in the parking lot in front of Big Lots on MacArthur Drive. For additional information, contact Texas AgriLife at 882-7010.

Strutters to host dance workshop Oct. 15

The Strutters Clinic is a dance workshop for Pre-K through eighth grade students and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8:30 a.m. noon at the Bridge City High School Cafeteria.

The Bridge City Strutters Dance/Drill Team will teach participants stretch technique, “Fight Song” and “School Song.” Participants are invited to perform the “Fight Song” and “School Song” with the Strutters at the beginning of the football game on Friday, Oct. 28. They will march through the Cardinal tunnel with the Strutters and form their traditional spirit line.

The cost is $30, which includes a “Future Strutter” t-shirt.

For more information, please e-mail Cathy Riley at cathy.riley@bridgecityisd.net.

OC Retired Teachers to meet Oct. 10

The next meeting of the Orange County Retired Teachers Association will be held on Monday, Oct. 10 at 11 am at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 401 37th Street in Orange.

The guest speaker will be Jayne Stephenson, Director of CASA. Members will continue donating books to the TRTA Children’s Book Project. Also, members are encouraged to collect pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Houston. President Carolyn Williams will pass out 2011-2012 Association Directories, and Information Services Chairman Bobbie Wade will pass out Consumer Action Handbooks.

Orange County AgriLife to host ‘Re-Thinking the Rose Garden’

The Orange County AgriLife Extension and Orange County Master Gardeners are honored to have Peter present “Re-Thinking the Rose Garden” on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Jewel Cormier Park at Orangefield ISD (8235 FM 1442, Orange, Texas). The Greenhouse Dedication and autograph party will be at 5:30 p.m. with the lecture following at 6 p.m. This event is open to all and costs $10 per person. No reservations are required. Peter’s book, The Sustainable Rose Garden, will be available for purchase at the event. For more information contact the Texas Agrilife Extension Office at 409-882-7010.

When New York outlawed chemical applications, the New York Botanic Garden had a problem…3,000 plus roses in a multi-million dollar collection known as the Peggy Rockefeller Rose Garden. Faced with new legislation, Peter Kukielski, curator, had a vision…come up with an environmentally responsible way to grow beautiful landscape roses with a proven history of superior disease resistance.

The undertaking was so successful that it has been showcased nationally and internationally in magazines and newspapers like the London Financial Times, the Washington Post and the American Gardener. A horticulture celebrity, Peter is a frequent guest on Martha Stewart Living, a sought-after garden designer, has co-authored The Sustainable Rose Garden, and is currently working on his second book, Roses Without Chemicals. Under Peter’s leadership, the Peggy Rockefeller Rose Garden was recently inducted into the Great Rosarians of the World Rose Garden Hall of Fame.

Thrift and Gift to host community garage sale

The Thrift and Gift Store will host an outdoor garage sale on Saturday Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Covered spaces will be available for rent for $12. Vendors are expected to furnish their own tables. The Bargain Room, shop and Allen’s Antiques will be open. Call 409-886-7649 or come by 350 7th Street in Orange on Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to reserve your space.

Levingston Shipbuilding to host reunion Oct. 22

Former employees of Levingston Shipbuilding in Orange are invited to a reunion to be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held at the North Orange Baptist Church Recreation Hall located at 4775 N. 16th Street (North Hwy 87) in Orange. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish. Drinks will be provided. For additional information you may contact Betty Bellow at 409-982-3591 or Earl Evans at 409-746-3701.

Orange Ladies Auxiliary getting ready for Garage Sale on Oct. 22

Orange Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 2775 are renting tables at $15 each for a Garage Sale to take place at the VFW Post on Highway 87 North on Saturday, Oct. 22. There will be 40 Tables to rent at $15 each, on a first come first serve, CASH ONLY, basis at the time of rental. There will be no refunds.

Doors will open to vendors for setting up from 6 to 8 a.m. and open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for customers. No food or beverage will be allowed; no electricity is available and vendors must take their leftovers with them. Deadline is Oct. 8. For further information, contact President Cathie Duhon at 409-553-6180 before 2 p.m. or Senior Vice President Jeanette Clark at 409-883-0264.

Hunter education safety class to start Oct. 27

Texas Parks and Wildlife Hunter Education Home Study Safety Class Field part will be taught Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Orange. You much complete the online home study computer sections, print completed tests and bring them to class. Please call Danny Odom to register at 409-883-8118. This class is not just for hunters but anyone who handles firearms can benefit from it.

Service League of Orange Community Needs

The Service League of Orange is now accepting requests from NON PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS ONLY for application forms to receive financial assistance through their Community Needs Committee. The Service League encourages projects, events, and activities that primarily target the good of all of the entire “Orange County” community. To qualify you must be able to supply verification that you are a non-profit organization along with your Service League Needs applications.

Your community Needs application and verification of non-profit status must be returned to the Service League by Oct. 1.

Applications can be obtained by calling Carolyn Lemons to 409-670-1839 or Pat Jordan at 409-886-1795.

Orange VFW to give continuing education scholarship

The Orange VFW Post 2775 Ladies Auxiliary is taking applications for a $1,000 “Continuing Education Scholarship” offered by the National Ladies Auxiliary VFW. To qualify,

the applicant must be a member for at least a full year, or be a spouse, son or daughter of a qualified member.

Entries must be at least 18 and pursuing a college degree or career direction at a technical school. Four scholarships are presented by National to each of four conferences. Scholarships are paid directly to the College or Tech School, in the student’s name, for use during the 2012-2013 fiscal year.

For an application and criteria, contact Chairman Jeanette Clark at 883-0264 or email at jwrc@att.net.

2011 Southeast Texas Free Hay Testing

Southeast Texas Hay Testing Campaign will be held in conjunction with the Southeast Texas Beef Symposium & Trade Show Ford Park in Beaumont. Hay samples must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 14 to the Texas AgriLife Extension Office located at 11867 N Hwy 62 in Mauriceville (across from Market Basket). Hay classes are bermudagrasses, other warm season perennial grasses, warm season annual grasses, cool season annual grasses, legumes and legume grass mixtures.

For further questions contact the Texas AgriLife Extension Office 409-882-7010.

South Texas Beef Symposium, Trade Show with CEU’s

The Symposium and Trade show will be held Nov. 14 from 8:30 am to 4 pm at the Ford Park Event Center in Beaumont. The focus for the beef symposium and trade show will be, survival and recovery of the drought. Topics of discussion will include; health problems and management during and after drought in a cow-calf herds, Managing forages and pastures during and after a drought, Cattle marketing, calves and cows during and after a drought, and What happens now to the cow-calf herds “The Beef Cattle Industry”.

Pre-registrations is required. Cost is $20 per person and includes, BBQ lunch, Discussions and Trade show. Three (3) CEU credits will be given. To register contact the Jefferson County Extension office at 409-835-8461

American Legion to host pool tournament

The American Legion Lloyd Grubbs Post 49, located at 108 Green Ave. in Orange, will be hosting a pool tournament every Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight. There is a ten player maximum. The community is encouraged to join in the fun and free food to help support the Veterans. For more information, call 409-330-4847.

Orange Community Band to meet every Thursday

The Orange Community Band rehearses every Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, located at 4103 Meeks Drive in Orange. They are in need of players for the following sections; flute, clarinet, saxophone, French horn, and percussion, but ALL are welcome! The band performs Veteran’s Day, Christmas, Memorial Day, and Independence Day concerts. At least one traditional band concert is performed annually. Please visit us on Facebook at Orange Community Band.

Rape and Suicide Crisis Center to offer support group meetings

The Rape and Suicide Crisis Center of Southeast Texas will be hosting a support group for female survivors of sexual assault the first and third Wednesday of every month, starting at 5:30 p.m. Meetings will be held at the Foundation of Southeast Texas building, located at 700 North St. in downtown Beaumont.

To RSVP or for further information, please contact the Crisis Center at 409-832-6530.

BCISD to administer Credit by Examination

Bridge City ISD, in accordance with Chapter 74.24 TAC, will administer the Texas Tech University Credit by Examination Tests. Testing dates will be December 6, 7 and 8, 2011 and June 5, 6 and 7 2012. Students in grades first through fifth will be allowed to take each of the five tests (Math, Science, Language Arts, Reading, and Social Studies) at the elementary level without prior instruction. The student must score at least 90 on each of the five four tests to be considered eligible for grade level acceleration. Students in grades sixth through 12 will be permitted to take an examination to earn credit for an academic course for which they have had no prior instruction. Students must score at least 90 on the test to receive course credit. Additional information and registration forms can be obtained by contacting Gina Mannino at: gina.mannino@bridgecityisd.net.

Orange Boat Club Elections

The Orange Boat Club announces elections for Board of Directors and Officers. All members are encouraged to vote at the boat club on Saturday Oct. 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Links will be served during election time. For any member interested in running for a Board of Director or Officer position there is a notebook in the bar, please register by writing your name under the position that you want to apply for. To have your name on the official ballot, you must register by Oct. 12. You may still register as a write-in candidate up until 6:59 a.m. on Oct.15.