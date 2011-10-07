Callie Mae Williams, 93, of Orange, died Sept. 30, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Port Arthur, after a short illness.



Mrs. Williams was a resident of Orange for 43 years coming from Montalba, Texas. She was employed several years at the Jack Tar Hotel in Orange, before retiring.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Colonial Memorial Chapel in Orange located at 1512 10th Street. Pastor Thomas Riggins from Vinton, will officiate. Visitation will be at the chapel from 9:30 am until time of service.

Interment to follow at Hollywood Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Memorial Chapel.



She was preceded in death by one daughter, Dorothy Cooley.



Mrs. Williams is survived by one daughter, Glenda Riggins (Booker) of Orange; two brothers, Henry Lee Williams and Joffery C. Williams both of Dallas; two sisters, Wyvonie Vonnell and Ira Pearl Jenkins both of Athens.

She also leaves behind six grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

