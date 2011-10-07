The City of Orange Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire last night at 307 Bridalwreath in the Roselawn subdivision around 3:30 a.m.

First arriving fire crews reported heavy smoke and flame inside the house. The three residents were alerted by a working smoke detector and got out of the house before fire crews arrived.

The fire was extinguished quickly with water carried on the fire truck but one bedroom was destroyed and smoke damage occurred throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal but is not considered intentional or suspicious at this time.

Fire crews remained on scene until 5:30 insuring all remnants of the fire were extinguished and assisting the residents.