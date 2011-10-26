Gwendolyn Elizabeth (Bourgue) Brown, 55, of Fairbanks, AK, formerly of Deweyville, went to meet her Lord on Oct. 17, after a lengthy illness.



She was born in Lake Charles, on Aug. 15, 1956 to the late Audrey Sue (Hext) and Alvin Louis Bourgue, and was a lifelong resident of Deweyville. She had lived the last 12 years in Alaska and she was a member of First Baptist Church of Deweyville. Gwen could be best described as a hard worker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed dearly.



She is survived by her husband, Rick Brown of Fairbanks, AK; daughter, Kayla Suitts and fiancée, Chris Brown of Deweyville; son, Shaun Bourque and wife, Michelle of Bangor, ME; sisters, Phelonise Tynes and husband, Bobby of Buna, Aline Hatcher of Vidor, Christine Reynolds of Vidor; brother, Bennie Grimes and wife, Jean of Deweyville.

Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Joann Bourque, Mary Bourque, Ryan Brown, Logan Brown and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Gwen had a Memorial Service on Oct. 23, in Fairbanks. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dormanfuneralhome.com.

