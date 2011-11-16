Facing a lot of adversity this season has only proved to make the Mustangs stronger. WO-S proved just how tough they can be when they were faced with another difficult situation on Saturday and were able to pull together and beat the Cleveland Indians, 58-14, at Stallworth Stadium.

During the second quarter, right after an Indian touchdown, two Mustang players collided while going for the ball on the kick-off. Senior DeCarlos Renfro immediately went down and didn’t move for several minutes. Paramedics came out and accessed the situation and, as a precautionary measure, transported him to a Baytown hospital. Instead of folding up, the team dug deep and scored within minutes of Renfro leaving the stadium, pulling ahead by ten, 24-14.

“We have had a lot of adversity this year with losing JT (Justin Thomas) and injuries but I was really proud how the kids bowed up when we lost DaeDae and responded positively,” Head Coach Cornel Thompson said. “The second half of the game was magnificent. We played Mustang football.”

At half time, the team got word that Renfro was walking and talking and they dedicated the second half to a win for him. The offense scored 35 unanswered points and the defense held them to 17 yards and only one first down after the half.

The offense was on fire with senior Britton Lindsey scoring five touchdowns with only 12 carries for 123 yards. Lindsey’s backup, Abear Simien had two touchdowns on 15 carries with 92 yards.

“The offensive line did a great job this week creating running lanes for us,” Thompson said. “Britton and Abear were able to run behind them all day.”

The “big guys” who play on the line are seniors Ryan Allen, Ian Jenkins, Matthew Lackey, Julius Knolley, Lawrence Gilmore and Dominique Janice. The juniors are Jerquis Beasley, Austin Rutledge, and Dylan Brackens.

Quarterback Jimmy Salter completed 11 of 15 attempts for 136 yards and one 18 yard touchdown pass to junior J’Marcus Rhodes. The Mustangs finished the game with 499 yards of total offense and the defense only gave up 184.

Next up for the Mustangs is the Columbus Cardinals. The Cardinals defeated Smithville in the first round 21-14. The game will be played Friday night at Buddy Moorhead Stadium in Conroe with a 7:30pm kick-off time. The Mustangs will be the visiting team.

“Columbus is kind of like us with injuries,” Thompson said. “They’ve had as many as five starters out at a time and are just getting everybody back.”

The “go to guys” for Columbus are receiver Darius Stephens, who has 20 catches for 420 yards and tailback Royce Clayton who has run for 1124 yards. The leader on defense is linebacker Kyle Appelt.

Although the Cardinals sport a 5-6 record, the Mustangs know that they have to take every team one game at a time.

“At this point, all that matters is that they are 1-0, just like us,” Thompson said. “They are a Pro I football team that does a lot of running the ball and tackle over alignments. They also use a lot of ball control.”

One thing for sure, Thompson and the WO-S coaches will do everything they can to prepare the Mustangs for Columbus.

“I’ve told the seniors that this season will be remembered by the legacy that they leave,” Thompson said. “It won’t be the juniors and sophomores, but the seniors, people will remember.”

Tickets will only be sold Wednesday morning at the high school’s athletic office-$7 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets will be $7 at the gate. Buddy Moorhead Stadium is located at 3200 West Davis in Conroe. To get to the stadium, take I-10 to Beaumont. Take 69, 96, 287 exit (like going to Parkdale Mall) and then exit State Highway 105. Make right onto Hwy. 105 and follow 105 thru Cleveland and into Conroe. After passing under I-45, begin looking for the stadium on the right.