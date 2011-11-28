Rebecca Elizabeth Doré, 76, of Mauriceville, died Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Born Aug. 20, 1935, to Mildred Mouton and Ted Dumesnil in Port Arthur, she was a long time resident of the Port Arthur area before moving to Mauriceville, where she also resided for some time.

Rebecca was a retired registered nurse and was employed with Texaco Refinery. She was also a member of St. Maurice Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Doré of Mauriceville; daughters, Nell Street and her husband, Jim of Nederland, and Lynn Flanagan and her husband, Mark of Conroe; sons, Joe Doré of Beaumont and Johnny Doré of Michigan; grandchildren, Mason Street, Brian Flanagan and Landon Delage; sister, Anne Guillot and her husband, Larry of Nederland; and brothers, Carl Dumesnil of Arlington and Charles Dumesnil and his wife, Margie of Port Neches.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her parents.

Her funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th St. Nederland, with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves.

A gathering of her family and friends will begin at 4:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, at Broussard’s.

