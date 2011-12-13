McDonald Memorial Baptist to host Christmas program

McDonald Memorial Baptist Church invites the public to a special Christmas music program on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. “the Night before Christmas”, will be presented by the Sanctuary Choir, directed by Pam Nugent, Minister of Music. The church is located on the corner of South and Broad Streets in West Orange. For more information, please call the church office at 883-3974.

Orange First Church of the Nazarene to host Emmanuel

Orange First Church of the Nazarene, located at 3810 MLK Drive in Orange, will host Emmanuel, a concert drama, on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. For more information please call the church office at 883-4674.

Faith UMC to host Christmas musical

Faith United Methodist Church, located at 8608 MLK Drive in Orange, will present the Christmas musical and drama “Mary, Did You Know?” on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10:50 a.m.

Pastor Tony Hoefner, Choir Director, Cheri Bouillion, and Faith UMC Chancel Choir would like to invite everyone to come hear the message of Christmas through music and drama. Musical numbers include well known Christmas carols and newer songs such as “Jesus, Messiah,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and will conclude with “Hallelujah Chorus.”

For more information please call the church office at 886-1291, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wesley UMC to sell pecans, walnuts

Wesley United Methodist Church is having their annual fundraiser. This year’s crop of pecans halves and pieces sell for $10 per pound. Walnuts sell for $8 per pound. Call Billy at 883-3210 or 670-6350, Frankie at 988-4215 or Connie at 883-4995 to place an order. We will deliver 5 pounds or more to individuals or businesses.

Listen to the Lights

Pine Forest Baptist Church welcomes the public to “Come Listen to the Lights” at the church grounds located at 4800 North Main in Vidor. On weekends through Christmas you can watch a Christmas Light Show that is synchronized to music without leaving your car. Tune your radio to 103.1 to enjoy the musical display. The final Family Nights is Dec. 17. The show is active from 6-9:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday. For additional dates contact 409-786-1575 or www.LightsAtPineforest.org

St. Mark’s pizza supper with Santa

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, all readers of this paper are invited to have pizza with Santa and let him know your wishes….and receive a gift (up to age 12). The festivities will take place at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 945 W. Roundbunch Road in Bridge City starting at 6 p.m. Santa is making his annual stop at our church to greet all the little ones and share supper and treats. For more information, please call Elinda at 735-8727, Pat at 722-6655 or Pastor Paul at 988-3003.