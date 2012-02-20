The Orange County Commissioners’ Court will be receiving bids again for sewer installation work when they meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the commissioners’ courtroom of the Orange County Administration Building, 123 South Sixth St. in Orange.

The court will consider an action rejecting all bids received and allowing the purchasing agent to re-bid on the Coastal Impact Assistance Program for installation of tie-ins at various locations in

the Vidor area.

Commissioners will consider abandoning a roadway easement located within the Waterwood Subdivision in Precinct 3. The easement was dedicated to Orange County by the original evelopers for the purpose of building a road. No road, however, was built since one was not

needed and no additional roads are contemplated in the future.

Les Anderson, county engineer, will request the speed limit on Nelson Street be dropped to 20 mph.

Jeff Kelley, emergency management coordinator, will present project updates to the commissioners’ court.

The transportation, emergency management, airport, risk management and purchasing departments will further give a departmental report.