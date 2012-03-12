Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between March 9, 10, 11 and the morning of March 12:

Traffic problem, hazard, IH-10 E.

Traffic accident, vehicle damage, 1100 block 16th St.

Assist other agency, 10th at Green

Fraudulent activities, other, 1010 S. Hwy. 87

Theft, other, 105 W. Curtis

Traffic accident, vehicle damage, 16th at park

Traffic accident, private property damage, 1804 16th /Boudreaux Boil and Go

Process service, warrant, 1400 block Burton

Public service, assist motorist, Bob Hall and Barkins

Traffic accident, hit/run, vehicle damage, 2241 Cross Ln.

Public intoxication, 708 Curtis

Forgery/counterfeiting, other, 12099 Hwy. 1442/Crawdad’s

Simple assault, 2303 Simmons

Violate protective order, 4750 Meeks

Controlled substance, Possession of marijuana, McDonald’s, 16th St.

Possession of marijuana

Public service, other, Putnam

Public intoxication, 333 Lutcher

Miscellaneous incidents, 1510 Link

Suspicious person, Green, east from 1200 block

Assist public, 1922 Sunset

Controlled substance, other, 1201 16th/Romano’s

Process service, warrant, 200 block Farragut

Miscellaneous incidents, 713 Red Oak

Simple assault, 2247 Norwood

Public service, other, 201 Azalea

Burglary, forced entry, non-residence, 6765 FM 1130/LC SPC

Aggravated assault, firearm, 4750 Meeks

Assist other agency, Masonic Dr. at 37th

Larceny, from yard/land, 2020 IH-10 E.

Process service, warrant, 1000 block 16th

Arson, other, 2257 Westway

Process service, warrant, Sholars and W. Park

Public service, assist motorist, 3700 block 16th