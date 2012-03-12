Orange Police Beat
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between March 9, 10, 11 and the morning of March 12:
Traffic problem, hazard, IH-10 E.
Traffic accident, vehicle damage, 1100 block 16th St.
Assist other agency, 10th at Green
Fraudulent activities, other, 1010 S. Hwy. 87
Theft, other, 105 W. Curtis
Traffic accident, vehicle damage, 16th at park
Traffic accident, private property damage, 1804 16th /Boudreaux Boil and Go
Process service, warrant, 1400 block Burton
Public service, assist motorist, Bob Hall and Barkins
Traffic accident, hit/run, vehicle damage, 2241 Cross Ln.
Public intoxication, 708 Curtis
Forgery/counterfeiting, other, 12099 Hwy. 1442/Crawdad’s
Simple assault, 2303 Simmons
Violate protective order, 4750 Meeks
Controlled substance, Possession of marijuana, McDonald’s, 16th St.
Possession of marijuana
Public service, other, Putnam
Public intoxication, 333 Lutcher
Miscellaneous incidents, 1510 Link
Suspicious person, Green, east from 1200 block
Assist public, 1922 Sunset
Controlled substance, other, 1201 16th/Romano’s
Process service, warrant, 200 block Farragut
Miscellaneous incidents, 713 Red Oak
Simple assault, 2247 Norwood
Public service, other, 201 Azalea
Burglary, forced entry, non-residence, 6765 FM 1130/LC SPC
Aggravated assault, firearm, 4750 Meeks
Assist other agency, Masonic Dr. at 37th
Larceny, from yard/land, 2020 IH-10 E.
Process service, warrant, 1000 block 16th
Arson, other, 2257 Westway
Process service, warrant, Sholars and W. Park
Public service, assist motorist, 3700 block 16th