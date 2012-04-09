Elizabeth Ann Colleps passed away at home in Houston Thursday, March 22.

Ann was born in Port Arthur, on Nov. 28, 1946 to Mercer Cameron Eason and Elizabeth Lucy (Steffenhagen) Eason. She worked in the financial services industry for many years in Houston, Denver and Chicago.



Ann grew up in Orange, and attended Stark High School, graduating in the class of ’65, where she developed many friendships that will last forever. Ann also attended Lamar College in Port Arthur. She was an outgoing person and her circle of friends included not only former schoolmates and family but; former co-workers, neighbors and many others. She enjoyed keeping in touch with friends on Facebook and playing word games with her niece, nephews and friends.



A memorial service will be held Saturday April 14, at 2:00 PM at Heights Funeral Home, 1317 Heights Boulevard, Houston. Officiating will be Senior Pastor Marilyn Meeker-Williams of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. A memorial page has been set up at the Heights Funeral Home website at www.heightsfuneralhome.com.



Memorial services are also being held at Claybar Funeral Home, 504 5th Street, Orange, Texas on April 21, at 10:00 AM.



Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Don Colleps and Stepson Jimmy Colleps.

She is survived by her two brothers Paul Eason, Sr. of Brookeland, and Karl Eason, Sr. and his wife Rosalie of Orange; stepdaughter Dennisa Boen of Houston; niece Elizabeth Tran and husband Michael of Orange; nephews Karl Eason, Jr. and his wife Amanda of Orange and Paul Eason Jr. and his wife Angela of Spring; and Bonnie and Sissy, her beloved four legged companions.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.