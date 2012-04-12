Kay Ava Carlton passed away Wednesday, April 11, at her home with family and friends at her side.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1922, in Vinton, to Fern and Fannie Carlton. Miss Kay, as she was affectionately known by her many students, held a B.S. degree in Business Administration and Master Degrees in Education and Library Science.

She taught at Orangefield High School from 1960 until 1965 and West Orange-Stark High School from 1965 until 1985. During this time she was honored as Teacher of the Year in 1968-1969, 1974-1975, 1977-1978 and 1979-1980. In 1975 she was honored with the John Lovelady Lifetime for Youth Award, given by the State Future Teachers of America. After her retirement from teaching, Miss Kay became a reference librarian for the Orange Public Library from 1987 until 2001.

She loved to read and travel and for several years would travel to Europe with students for studies.

Miss Kay became a Christian at the age of six. Her mother and father were very faithful in taking her and her brother to church and guiding them in every way to be followers of Christ. Because of the guidance of their parents, both Miss Kay and her brother John remained committed to church work.

Miss Kay was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Orange where she served as an Elder and was honored by the Women of the Church by being named Women of the Year. It was truly Miss Kay’s desire to be an instrument of Christ’s love and peace.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Orange with the the Rev. Mike Umbenhaur, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Niblett’s Bluff Cemetery in Vinton.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Preceded in death by her parents, Fern and Fannie Carlton, her brother, Dr. John Carlton and her aunt, Kate Granger, Miss Kay is survived by her cousins, Patsy Allen and family, and the families of Evelyn Benoit and Bud Granger, the Galloway family, her caring neighbor, Leslie Huckaby and devoted caregiver, Doyle Hodgkinson.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy White, John “Bojo” Moore, Gerald Burleigh, Mike Foreman, Bobby Swan and Mike Shugart.

Honorary pallbearers will be all former students of Miss Kay.

For those who wish, memorials may be directed to the Caring Ministry of the First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 129, Orange, TX 77631 or to the Orange Public Library, 220 N. 5th St., Orange, TX 77630.