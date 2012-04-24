Orange Police Beat
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between April 23, and the morning of April 24:
Theft, other, 12099 FM 1442
Theft, other, 201 8th
Disorderly conduct, Class C, W. Park near Link
Trespassing,. Private property, 201 8th
Abandoned vehicle, 1500 block Huntsman
Burglary, forced entry residence, 111 Pine
Brush/grass/forest fire, 1003 4th
Process service, warrant, 1408 16th/Walgreens
Process service, warrant, 2nd and Cherry
Controlled substance, marijuana possession, 1520 Linkwood
Process service, warrant, 12th and Pine Ave.
Process service, warrant, 811 Strickland