Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between April 23, and the morning of April 24:

Theft, other, 12099 FM 1442

Theft, other, 201 8th

Disorderly conduct, Class C, W. Park near Link

Trespassing,. Private property, 201 8th

Abandoned vehicle, 1500 block Huntsman

Burglary, forced entry residence, 111 Pine

Brush/grass/forest fire, 1003 4th

Process service, warrant, 1408 16th/Walgreens

Process service, warrant, 2nd and Cherry

Controlled substance, marijuana possession, 1520 Linkwood

Process service, warrant, 12th and Pine Ave.

Process service, warrant, 811 Strickland