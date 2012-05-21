A smash and grab robbery was thwrated by an Orange County Deputy Sherriff this weekend.

Cpl. Andrew Hollier was on patrol at 2:45 am. on Friday in the 11000 block of Highway 12 in Mauriceville when he saw a white Chevrolet pickup truck topped in front Star Stop Convenience Store. Hollier watched the truck as it backed up and accelerated into the front of the store causing damage to the front doors.

When the driver saw Hollier’s patrol car approaching, the driver then accelerated from the store eastbound on Highway 12.

The vehicle turned left onto Williamson Road and struck several mailboxes and a fence. The vehicle stalled in the 6100 block of Williams Avenue and the driver fled from the vehicle on foot.

After a brief foot chase the driver was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as John Burnett, a 28 year old Mauriceville resident.

Burnett was transported to the Orange County Correctional Facility and charged with Felony Criminal Mischief, Felony Evading and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Bond has been set at $30,000.