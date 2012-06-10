Stephanie Gail Cole, 57, of Bridge City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 9. God needed another angel and He took her into His heavenly arms. “Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.” (Proverbs 31: 30-31)

Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, June 13, at First Baptist Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be the Rev. Bob Boone of First Baptist Church in Bridge City and the Rev. Charlie MillerBurial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00-9:00 pm, Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Bridge City.

Born in Orange, on Aug. 13, 1954, Stephanie was the daughter of James “Jimmy” Singletary and JoAnn Singletary Erwin.

Stephanie and Danny met when she was 15 and he was 17. They were together for 42 years. Stephanie was a retired court coordinator with Orange County Court at Law under Judge Michael Shuff. She was an active member at the First Baptist Church in Bridge City and was devoted to her Lord and Savior. She was the core of her family who she loved very much; especially her grandsons. Stephanie never met a stranger and was loved by everyone she met. She loved to walk everyday with her friends around the courthouse area at noon.

She was preceded in death by her father, James “Jimmy” Singletary and all of her grandparents.

Stephanie is survived by her husband of 40 years, Danny Cole; mother, JoAnn Erwin and husband Buddy of Orange; mother-in-law, Louise Wood; daughter, Tiffanie Woods and husband David of Orange; son, Dusty Cole and wife Andrea of Bridge City; grandchildren, Bryce Rambo and Falcon Cole; step grandchildren, Anthony and Austin Woods; sisters, Liz Morris and husband Carlo of Orange, Jan Manley and husband Robert of Orange; sisters-in-law, Linda Watz and husband James of Orange, Martha Cole of Bridge City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Danny Cole, Dusty Cole, David Woods, Bryce Rambo, Carlo Morris, Robert Manley and James Watz.

The Lord only knows how much Stephanie will be missed and she will be in our hearts forever and ever.