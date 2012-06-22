Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between June 21, and the morning of June 22:

Possession synthetic narcotics, 4500 block N. Service Rd.

Class A assault, family violence, 2025 International

Traffic accident, vehicle damage, 8th and Main

Robbery, bank, strong-arm, N. 5th St.

Warrant service, 216 Decatur

Traffic accident, injury, N. Hwy. 87 at Cotton Cay

Warrant service, 10th and Green

Traffic accident, vehicle damage, 16th St. and IH-10

Burglary, tools/possess, 906 Cooper

Warrant service, 4301 27th St./Executive Inn

Miscellaneous incidents, East bound, W. of FM 1442

Public intoxication, 1600 block Texas

Robbery, other, firearm, 305 Burton

Stolen vehicle, auto, 12099 FM 1442/Crawdad’s

Assist other agency, IH-10 W.

Stolen vehicle, other, 807 Levingston

Stolen vehicle, auto, 201 8th St.